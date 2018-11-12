Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Norwich hospital praised for monitoring joint replacements

12 November, 2018 - 15:35
Spire Norwich Hospital. Photo: Spire

Spire Norwich Hospital. Photo: Spire

Spire

Spire Norwich Hospital is celebrating after being named as a National Joint Registry (NJR) Quality Data Provider after successfully completing a national programme of local data audits.

The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement operations to improve clinical outcomes for the benefit of patients, clinicians and industry.

The registry collects high quality orthopaedic data in order to provide evidence to support patient safety, standards in quality of care, and overall cost effectiveness in joint replacement surgery. To achieve the award, hospitals were required to meet a series of six ambitious targets during the 2016/17 financial year.

Louise Sokalsky head of clinical services at Spire Norwich Hospital said: “Improving patient safety is of the upmost importance and something all staff take very seriously.“

Most Read

Video Weird Norfolk: Norfolk’s own Diagon Alley hidden beneath Norwich

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

The overturned van involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Photo: Contributed

Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Drivers to face diversions due to A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Poll Should Norfolk business drivers be allowed to use bus lanes in rush hour?

Traffic using the Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide