Sparkling snowflakes to light up Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH Archant © 2018

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will be illuminated with twinkling displays of snowflakes for the first time ever from 5.30pm on Thursday, December 6, when the official switch-on will take place at the hospital’s Christmas Fair.

This is the first year that the hospital will have a display of sparkling snowflakes around the plaza and the hospital charity hopes to make this an annual event which will provide Christmas cheer to patients, staff and members of the public alike.

This year there will be 30 snowflakes illuminating the front plaza over the festive period and this have been made possible by the support for the N&N Hospitals Charity from Octagon Heathcare Ltd and Serco Ltd.

The charity hopes that in future years the snowflakes will grow as companies from across the region will be invited to sponsor a snowflake with the proceeds going to support the hospital charity.

Kevin Page, general manager of Octagon Heathcare Ltd, said: “We were delighted to help the N&N Hospital Charity with this project.

“We hope that this year’s display will be enjoyed by everyone visiting the hospital, and in future years will raise money as each snowflake is sponsored.’’

Louise Cook, head of fundraising at the hospital, added: “We are so grateful to Octagon Heathcare Ltd and Serco Ltd for enabling us to provide our first snowflakes, a display which we hope will bring a smile to everyone when they see the lights.

“We also appreciate the work that Cozens (UK) Ltd have undertaken to install the lights. We hope that the number of snowflakes will grow each year and that companies will wish to be involved and sponsor a snowflake.

“This idea has been used by other hospitals in the country to support their hospital charities and we hope that Norfolk businesses will embrace this for 2019. In the meantime we wish everyone a happy Christmas and peaceful New Year.’’

To find out more about the N&N Hospital Charity please visit www.nnuhcharity.org.uk