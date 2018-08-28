Woman able to play with sons after more than four stone weight loss

Steph Hallam lost four and a half stone after joining Slimming World in the new year 2018. PHOTO: Slimming World Archant

A mum-of-three is looking forward to better Christmas this year after she dropped from size 18 to size eight in one year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steph Hallam has lost four and a half stone since January.

This time last year Ms Hallam felt her weight was stopping her from playing with her three young sons, and frequently got short of breath and painful knees, causing her to miss family days out.

In the new year of 2018 Ms Hallam saw a Slimming World advert in a paper and decided to join a branch in Long Stratton.

She said: “Walking through the doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done – I was so nervous and thought people would judge me for being there. I was also terrified about having to tell everyone how much I actually weighed – I needn’t have worried though as my weight is completely confidential between me and my consultant Bev.

“I’ve made so many friends at the group and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support and enthusiasm each week. We help each other with food ideas, recipes and tips – I would advise anyone who is thinking of joining to do it and don’t put it off any longer.

“I still enjoy my favourite meals such as curries and roast dinners but I’ve learned through group how to make small changes like using lean meat and cooking with low calorie spray instead of oil or butter. It fits in really well with my family too and we can all eat the same meals.”

On a recent holiday Ms Hallam felt able to join in on the water slides, where she previously would have waited at the sides.

She also regularly swims now and says she no longer gets out of breath walking up the hill from home to her son’s school.

Bev Hansey, who runs the Long Stratton Slimming World group says: “The changes we’ve seen in Steph are incredible as is she! I really hope her success will inspire other people in Long Stratton and surrounding area who’d like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and become happier to take action.

“There’s always a warm welcome awaiting at Slimming World and, just think, if you start today you could feel like a completely new person, just like Steph.”

The Long Stratton group meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Long Stratton High School. To join call Bev Hansey on 07912 849995, or email Bevlhansey@aol.com.