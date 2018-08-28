“Suicide is not selfish” - Ska band urge people to communicate after brother’s tragic death

A ska band is hoping to shatter the stigma surrounding suicide and strengthen the message that it’s vital to talk.

The Ska Soul Punk Suicide Prevention gig will be held at Norwich Arts Centre on Saturday, November 24 and feature local ska bands Skaface and Alternative Lobster.

Lydia Greyson, lead singer of 15-piece Skaface, said first hand experience of losing her brother to suicide four years ago spurred her on to organise the event.

She said: “People are often afraid to ask if someone is okay but as humans we have natural empathy and we shouldn’t be afraid to raise concerns about each other. We can’t let it be this taboo subject.

“I wanted to let people know it’s something that can affect anybody from any walk of life and not just the people you expect.”

Her brother, Ian, was a swimming lecturer at Leeds University and took his own life after years of living with what Ms Greyson describes as an “undiagnosed mental illness”.

She added: “He was the life and soul of the party. He was brilliant at what he did, talented, good looking and funny.

“Four years have passed and I still don’t know if I’ve processed it. I haven’t been able to say my brother’s name since it happened.”

Despite the devastating impact of her brother’s death on the family, she said she does not believe that suicide is a selfish act.

Instead, she believes it is a tragic sign that people did not know where to look for support.

Communication, she said, is the only cure.

She added: “So far the response to the gig has been phenomenal and proves it’s an important subject to so many people.

“The Arts Centre has supported us so much by giving us the room half price and we’ve already sold a quite a few tickets.

“The thing with mental illness is its comforting to know other people feel the same way.”

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Mind charity and are available to buy on the Arts Centre website at www.norwichartscentre.co.uk