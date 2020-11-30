Six new coronavirus deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospital
Published: 4:54 PM November 30, 2020 Updated: 4:57 PM November 30, 2020
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Six people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk's largest hospital.
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) confirmed the deaths, which happened on Monday, November 30 and on Saturday, November 28.
Among them was a woman who was over 100 years old, as well as a man in his 90s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s. They all had underlying health conditions.
Two women in their 80s who did not have any underlying health conditions also died.
In November, a total of 24 people have died at the NNUH after contracting Covid-19.
It came after the hospital recorded no deaths from coronavirus for just over a month between October 2 and November 5.
