Six more coronavirus deaths confirmed at N&N

PUBLISHED: 16:32 17 April 2020

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has confirmed the deaths of six more patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The deaths occurred between Tuesday, April 16, and Thursday, April 17, and bring the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus at the hospital to 58.

As of April 17, 159 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

There have been 52 confirmed fatalities at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and 49 at the James Paget University Hospital in Goleston.

The local figures come after the number of people who have died from coronavirus in the UK increased by 847 to 14,576 people.

Figures released by Public Health England show that as of 9am on April 17, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has risen by 5,599 to 108,692.

The number of tests completed since the start of outbreak now stands at 341,551.

NHS England has announced 738 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 13,134.

Of the 738 new deaths announced today, 138 occurred on April 16, 320 occurred on April 15 and 109 occurred on April 14.

The figures also show 154 of the deaths took place between April 1 and April 13, and the remaining 16 deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 21.

