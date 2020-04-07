Search

‘Privileged that I can say thank you this way’ - Singer wows neighbours during clap for carers

PUBLISHED: 08:53 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 07 April 2020

Professional singer Terry Adams, from Sprowston. Picture: Terry Adams

A singer paid tribute to NHS staff and other key workers with a live rendition of a classic.

Professional performer Terry Adams, 62, from Blenheim Crescent in Sprowston, sang Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon and Garfunkel from the front of his house at 8pm on Thursday, April 2.

The performance was a welcome surprise to his neighbours and people in the surrounding streets who came out to clap the frontline workers helping to support communities and patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Adam’s song, which lasted for just over four minutes, was broadcast by a microphone and attracted praise from people across the Norwich suburb through the Life in Sprowston community Facebook page.

He said: “I went out and clapped last week and thought I would do a song to surprise my neighbours. I was a little bit nervous during the performance. There were lovely comments online. I feel privileged that I can touch people in this way and say thank you in this way.”

He added it was heartwarming to see and hear people clapping the frontline workers on his street over the past two Thursdays.

MORE: Terry’s turning social media into internet jukebox to lift spirits

Mr Adams, who is known for covering Neil Diamond, Michael Bublé and Frank Sinatra songs, described the Simon and Garfunkel song he performed for his neighbours as a classic.

“The lyrics are so pertinent,” he added.

The performer’s wife is a key worker as she is a team leader at a Redmayne View, off Mountbatten Drive in Sprowston, which cares for older people.

He helped raise money for the care home during a street party he hosted on Sunday, April 5, on his road which involved neighbours sitting safely in their gardens requesting songs for Mr Adams to sing via Facebook Live.

The money was raised by one person passing a bucket around the homes which was on the end of a long stick so people were not in close contact with each other.

As well as singing songs for people through his Facebook page during lockdown, Mr Adams has promised to sing songs on the weekly Thursday night clap for carers event.

He added: “We need to come together as a community. I feel we are moving in the right direction. Music is a positive unseen energy that connects people.”

To request a song for Mr Adams to sing text him on 07751536793, visit www.terryadams.org or contact him through his Facebook page.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP's Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

