School sets up foodbank to help families in need during coronavirus lockdown

Matt Smith, site manager of Falcon Junior School in Sprowston, who set up a foodbank project to help families in need during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Falcon Junior School Falcon Junior School

A school has opened up a foodbank drop off point to help people in need during the coronavirus lockdown.

The donations to the foodbank at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston to help families in need during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Falcon Junior School The donations to the foodbank at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston to help families in need during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Falcon Junior School

Falcon Junior School on Falcon Road West, Sprowston, started the project in which people on their daily exercise can donate groceries.

Items can be left at the donation point just inside the double blue gates or outside the Year 6 building on the upper school playground Monday to Friday 8am to 3pm.

Food hampers are made up by school site manager Matt Smith who delivers the hampers.

Edward Savage, headteacher, said: “Falcon Junior has always been a community school that cares very much about its pupils and families. The foodbank started a week ago and there has already been an amazing response to it.”

Elsewhere in Norfolk, the Taverham and District Lions also donated £500 to Norwich Foodbank and £500 to Age Concern Norfolk to help those affected by the lockdown.

