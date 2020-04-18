Search

Advanced search

Couple unable to get home to Spain say they feel in limbo

PUBLISHED: 12:14 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 18 April 2020

Sarah and Paul Skitmore, who are currently stranded in Norwich, unable to get home to Spain. Picture: Sarah Skitmore

Sarah and Paul Skitmore, who are currently stranded in Norwich, unable to get home to Spain. Picture: Sarah Skitmore

Archant

A couple who are stranded in Norwich unable to get home to Spain because of coronavirus say they feel like they’re stuck in limbo.

Paul and Sarah Skitmore moved from Norwich to a small village in Andalucia, southern Spain, in 2004.

On March 4, the couple returned to Norwich, where many of their family still live, to attend the funeral of a relative.

They were due to return to Andalucia on March 23, but when Spain went into lockdown the couple’s flight was cancelled.

Now, they are stuck in the UK and unsure of when they’ll be able to return home after they had further flights back to Spain cancelled.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Skitmore, 54, said: “It was a shock because we had the date of the March 23 to go back and then the airline hadn’t said anything but we thought ‘can we actually get back to Spain?’”

Since realising they would not be able to fly home, the couple have been staying in their relative’s house, an option Mrs Skitmore said the couple were lucky to have.

She said seeing Spain and then the UK go into lockdown had been “very emotional”, and added: “Paul was very concerned that England didn’t do the same thing as Spain, while they were in lockdown, Here we were still going to the pub and out with friends, while in Spain they just completely shut down and I think it worked, although it wasn’t very nice for them.”

Mrs Skitmore said she and her husband were finding being away from home difficult and said although they knew Norwich it no longer felt like home.

“We definitely feel in limbo... It’s difficult,” she said.

“We have some really good friends [in Spain] and because we’ve been there for 16 years it’s just our home now. I feel such a pull, not being in your own surroundings [is hard], even though Norwich is a home for us, we don’t actually have a home here.”

The couple said they were keeping a constant eye on flights. Mrs Skitmore said: “It’s very concerning, it’s very sad what’s going on, sometimes it feels just like a dream but it’s what it is and hopefully everybody will come out of it okay.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus recovery numbers above 200 at Norfolk hospitals as N&N send 93 patients home

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Cocktail and tipsy afternoon tea delivery launches in Norwich

Amy Hargreaves and partner Steven Cole run The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars and are delivering cocktails during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Alannah Pummel

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus recovery numbers above 200 at Norfolk hospitals as N&N send 93 patients home

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Cocktail and tipsy afternoon tea delivery launches in Norwich

Amy Hargreaves and partner Steven Cole run The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars and are delivering cocktails during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Alannah Pummel

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Google tracking shows where people in Norfolk have been during coronavirus lockdown

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Enquiries continue after armed robbery at Norwich food store

Farm Foods in Westwick Street, Norwich, where there was an armed robbery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

N&N boosted in coronavirus fight by 500 returning or new NHS frontline workers

Hayley Aylmer, who has returned to work at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital during the pandemic. Photo: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Norwich drugs case adjourned to allow analysis of Kinder egg

Norwich Crown Court picture by Adrian Judd for EDP

Six more coronavirus deaths confirmed at N&N

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Drive 24