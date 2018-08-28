Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Festive fun for staff, patients, families and carers at Norwich hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:12 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:12 12 December 2018

Staff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas Party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

Staff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas Party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

Steve Adams 2018 : 07398 238853

Staff at a Norwich hospital wore their festive finery at a Christmas party for patients, their families and carers.

Satff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich. Picture: Steve AdamsSatff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

Christmas jumpers were out in force on Sandringham Ward at the Julian Hospital, Bowthorpe Road, where staff and patients had a festive Bake Off style competition and sung carols together.

Nurse Kate Stelling said: “The summer and Christmas parties on Sandringham Ward are a big deal for staff and patients, and are among the much-anticipated highlights of our year.

Staff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich - Petra Cutmore, Josie Andrews and Samantha Conway. Picture: Steve AdamsStaff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich - Petra Cutmore, Josie Andrews and Samantha Conway. Picture: Steve Adams

“These events are not only well supported by our staff, patients and carers but also by our wider management team. It’s a great chance for everyone to spend some time together, have some fun and get into the Christmas spirit.

“Our patients were joined by their families and friends. We also had two ladies we had cared for previously attend with their families – it was lovely to see them.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Cannabis worth £2,000 seized from Eaton address

Approximately £2000 worth of cannabis has been seized from an address in Eaton.Picture: Norwich Police

Car park at Norwich park will be shut for more than three months

Eaton Park in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide