Festive fun for staff, patients, families and carers at Norwich hospital

Staff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas Party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams Steve Adams 2018 : 07398 238853

Staff at a Norwich hospital wore their festive finery at a Christmas party for patients, their families and carers.

Satff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams Satff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

Christmas jumpers were out in force on Sandringham Ward at the Julian Hospital, Bowthorpe Road, where staff and patients had a festive Bake Off style competition and sung carols together.

Nurse Kate Stelling said: “The summer and Christmas parties on Sandringham Ward are a big deal for staff and patients, and are among the much-anticipated highlights of our year.

Staff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich - Petra Cutmore, Josie Andrews and Samantha Conway. Picture: Steve Adams Staff at the Sandringham Ward Christmas party at the Julian Hospital, Norwich - Petra Cutmore, Josie Andrews and Samantha Conway. Picture: Steve Adams

“These events are not only well supported by our staff, patients and carers but also by our wider management team. It’s a great chance for everyone to spend some time together, have some fun and get into the Christmas spirit.

“Our patients were joined by their families and friends. We also had two ladies we had cared for previously attend with their families – it was lovely to see them.”