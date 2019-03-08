Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘People make assumptions’- Former Norwich mayor speaks out after people with Parkinson’s accused of being drunk

PUBLISHED: 15:16 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 11 April 2019

Roy Blower has spoken out about living with Parkinson's. Picture:Getty/Archant

Roy Blower has spoken out about living with Parkinson's. Picture:Getty/Archant

Archant

A Norwich man living with Parkinson’s has said people are too quick to make assumptions after a study found that one in five people with the disease have been accused of being drunk.

Roy Blower at home in Norwich on his canary yellow sofa. Photo: Bill SmithRoy Blower at home in Norwich on his canary yellow sofa. Photo: Bill Smith

Former Lord Mayor of Norwich Roy Blower has been living with Parkinson’s since 2009. The 76-year-old said the disease affects everyone differently with a lot of symptoms.

He said: “How I discovered I had Parkinson’s was when I was Lord Mayor, I would do about 700 hours of appearances and I found I was getting very tired. After an investigation I was told I had Parkinson’s.

“You can’t put your finger on Parkinson’s, there isn’t one medicine that can fix it. I take about 20 pills a day, the regime is very hard to live with.

“If it wasn’t for my wife being constantly on-call I wouldn’t be alive.”

Roy Blower who retired from political life. Picture: ArchantRoy Blower who retired from political life. Picture: Archant

The survey, by Parkinson’s UK, found that about 22pc of people with the condition said others believed they were under the influence of alcohol due to lack of balance or slurred speech. About one in 10 have been laughed at.

Mr Blower, a former city and county councillor and president of the Norwich City Independent Supporters’ Association, added: “It’s like someone comes and puts a guillotine down. I feel fantastic then it comes down and I don’t want to talk to anybody and I don’t have any strength. People say to me ‘you look really well’ but it’s not always the case.

“When people see someone with Parkinson’s, whether that be in a pub, shaking - they assume ‘he’s had too much’.

“But it is not that, people make assumptions very quickly about certain things, but we are all different.”

One in five people with Parkinson's have been accused of being drunk. Picture: GettyOne in five people with Parkinson's have been accused of being drunk. Picture: Getty

Mr Blower said that many people he speaks to who also have Parkinson’s are effected differently.

He added: “Someone I was talking to at the Norwich game said that his memory is affected by Parkinson’s.

“But I’m lucky at the moment that I have my memory and I’m still able to get involved with the club.”

Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative neurological condition causing symptoms including involuntary shaking, slow movement and stiff or inflexible muscles.

About 2,300 UK adults with Parkinson’s disease took part in the survey.

The survey and Mr Blower’s comments come as Parkinson’s Awareness Week launched on Monday.

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Crack cocaine pusher offers to help police catch city drugs boss

Donovan Gurley was sentenced to three years in prison for supply of class A drugs. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Crack cocaine pusher offers to help police catch city drugs boss

Donovan Gurley was sentenced to three years in prison for supply of class A drugs. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Whale spotting and beer spa holidays added to Norwich Airport destinations

The Blue Lagoon is now a destination on offer from Norwich Airport. Picture: Super Break

‘People make assumptions’- Former Norwich mayor speaks out after people with Parkinson’s accused of being drunk

Roy Blower has spoken out about living with Parkinson's. Picture:Getty/Archant

Council vows to change its ways over planning comments blackout

Broadland District Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Local Show bids for fifth win of the season at Fakenham point-to-point

Sa Kaldoun and Rosie Turner (left) are entered in the Ladies Open race at Fakenham this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists