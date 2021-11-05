Community hub finally gets life-saving defibrillator

Thorpe St Andrew district councillors Sue Lawn, Trudy Mancini-Boyle and Jonathan Emsell who jointly funded the Roxley Hall defibrillator - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

A 24-hour access defibrillator has been installed at a community centre near Norwich to fulfil a longstanding ambition.

The lifesaving piece of equipment at Roxley Hall, in Thorpe St Andrew, has been grant funded by district councillors Sue Lawn, Trudy Mancini-Boyle and Jonathan Emsell.

Mrs Lawn, who is also town mayor, said: "Accessible defibrillators are essential to communities and being able to deliver one which is accessible all-year round at Roxley Hall is fantastic."

The defibrillator cabinet was installed by Norwich electrician Chris Wilson free of charge.

It follows defibrillators already being installed inside the Town Hall, outside the café in Sir George Morse Park and at the River Green.

Mr Emsell said: "Knowing the defibrillator is here will be reassuring to many people in the local area, but also the many Roxley Hall users, which is a hub in the community."

Roxley Hall is the location for Thorpe St Andrew's monthly dementia café.