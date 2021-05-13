Norwich pub embraces 'yoga for people who like a beer'
Customers are really earning their pint as a new concept has taken off at a venue in Norwich - in the form of pub yoga.
The Rivergarden on Yarmouth Road is into its third week of 'Pose and Pint' sessions for all abilities.
The sessions have been taking place in a marquee in the beer garden outside the pub.
It all came about after yoga instructor Tori Daugherty, of Waveney Flow Yoga, mentioned the idea to landlord Glenn Wilson as she walked past the pub while he was painting outside.
After agreeing to the quirky concept, Mr Wilson has been pleased with the response so far.
He said: "We were more than happy to do it. In the winter, we can use our function room upstairs, but we have started off outside due to Covid restrictions.
"It is known as vinyasa yoga, and there is a choice of beer, coffee or wine to try afterwards in the garden.
"It has been popular so far with a good variety and cross section of both males and females. She [Tori] has been doing it [yoga] for a few years now."
Miss Daugherty, who lives near the pub, led a session at the Yarmouth Road site on Wednesday evening with 12 people in attendance.
Mr Wilson said: "It was particularly wonderful tonight. We had two stay on in the garden until 9.30pm after the yoga to have a meal and some drinks."
Initial plans are also being considered to extend the idea to 'Paddle, Pose and Pint' by teaming up with Norfolk Paddle Boards, in which yoga sessions would take place on the River Yare.
"It sounds like a recipe for disaster," Mr Wilson joked when considering how he would fare trying to balance on a paddleboard.
The pub yoga has been described as "yoga for people who like a beer" with Miss Daugherty's philosophy being that yoga should be accessible and fun.
Waveney Flow Yoga is named and inspired by the River Waveney.
Miss Daugherty trained in London under Yoga Alliance certified trainers.