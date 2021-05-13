News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Health

Norwich pub embraces 'yoga for people who like a beer'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:01 AM May 13, 2021   
Tori Daughtery who is running a Pose and Pint yoga session at the Rivergarden on Yarmouth Road in No

Tori Daughtery who is running a Pose and Pint yoga session at the Rivergarden on Yarmouth Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Customers are really earning their pint as a new concept has taken off at a venue in Norwich - in the form of pub yoga. 

The Rivergarden on Yarmouth Road is into its third week of 'Pose and Pint' sessions for all abilities.

The sessions have been taking place in a marquee in the beer garden outside the pub.

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden, on Yarmouth Road in Norwich, run by To

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden on Yarmouth Road - Credit: Danielle Booden

It all came about after yoga instructor Tori Daugherty, of Waveney Flow Yoga, mentioned the idea to landlord Glenn Wilson as she walked past the pub while he was painting outside.

After agreeing to the quirky concept, Mr Wilson has been pleased with the response so far. 

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden, on Yarmouth Road in Norwich, run by To

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden, on Yarmouth Road in Norwich, run by Tori Daughtrey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

He said: "We were more than happy to do it. In the winter, we can use our function room upstairs, but we have started off outside due to Covid restrictions. 

"It is known as vinyasa yoga, and there is a choice of beer, coffee or wine to try afterwards in the garden.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged after cannabis factory and 300 plants found above pizza takeaway
  2. 2 Investigation after 'unexplained' death of man at Norwich Travelodge
  3. 3 Missing man found by off-duty police officer
  1. 4 £5m roadworks on A47 cause delays - and months more to come
  2. 5 Man jailed for 24 years for raping and sexually assaulting two girls
  3. 6 Early hours arrests as part of 'ongoing police investigation'
  4. 7 Buy a chunk of 'chocolate mansion' for £555,000
  5. 8 1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer
  6. 9 'Dated' office building dogged by doorway drug use could be turned into flats
  7. 10 Norwich man, 69, reported missing after leaving home

"It has been popular so far with a good variety and cross section of both males and females. She [Tori] has been doing it [yoga] for a few years now."

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden, on Yarmouth Road in Norwich, run by To

Pub yoga at the Rivergarden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Miss Daugherty, who lives near the pub, led a session at the Yarmouth Road site on Wednesday evening with 12 people in attendance.

Mr Wilson said: "It was particularly wonderful tonight. We had two stay on in the garden until 9.30pm after the yoga to have a meal and some drinks."

Initial plans are also being considered to extend the idea to 'Paddle, Pose and Pint' by teaming up with Norfolk Paddle Boards, in which yoga sessions would take place on the River Yare. 

Tori Daughtery who is running a Pose and Pint yoga session at the Rivergarden on Yarmouth Road in No

Tori Daughtery who is running a Pose and Pint yoga session at the Rivergarden on Yarmouth Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It sounds like a recipe for disaster," Mr Wilson joked when considering how he would fare trying to balance on a paddleboard.

The pub yoga has been described as "yoga for people who like a beer" with Miss Daugherty's philosophy being that yoga should be accessible and fun.

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden, on Yarmouth Road in Norwich, run by To

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Waveney Flow Yoga is named and inspired by the River Waveney.

Miss Daugherty trained in London under Yoga Alliance certified trainers.

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden, on Yarmouth Road in Norwich, run by To

Pub yoga at the Rivergarden on Yarmouth Road - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden, on Yarmouth Road in Norwich, run by To

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden led by Tori Daughtrey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden, on Yarmouth Road in Norwich, run by To

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden, on Yarmouth Road in Norwich, run by Tori Daughtrey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden, on Yarmouth Road in Norwich, run by To

Tori Daughtrey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden, on Yarmouth Road in Norwich, run by To

A Pose and Pint yoga session taking place at the Rivergarden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tori Daughtery who is running a Pose and Pint yoga session at the Rivergarden on Yarmouth Road in No

Tori Daughtery who is running a Pose and Pint yoga session at the Rivergarden on Yarmouth Road - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The fight occurred near Aldi on Drayton Road in Mile Cross, Norwich

'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Primark St Stephen's Street, Norwich

Former Primark store goes up for rent

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The lorry at the scene of the collision on Farrow Road in Norwich. Picture Luke Powell.

Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
David Graham, Dunston Hall Hotel with a Guinness pod

Hotel to open three 'micropubs' with a difference

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus