Significant rise in city coronavirus cases

Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norwich has seen a significant rise in coronavirus cases, daily figures reveal.

In the seven days up to October 2, the rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 was 34.9, compared with the seven days leading to October 1 which was 24.9, according to Public Health England statistics.

The number of positive cases in the seven days up to October 2 was 49, compared with 25 for the seven days up to September 25, when the rate per 100,000 was 17.8.

In England the rate of cases per 100,000 for the seven days up to October 2 was 106.6 compared with 65.8 for the seven days up to September 25.

Across the region cases continue to go up, apart from in Great Yarmouth where big efforts are being made to prevent strict lockdown measures being introduced, after a big increase in cases, and South Norfolk.

In Yarmouth the rate of cases for the seven days up to October 2 and October 1 was 94.6 and 95.6, respectively.

And in South Norfolk the case rate for the same time periods was 30.5 and 31.2.

The areas which have seen a daily increase are:

Breckland - 23.6 (19.3)

Broadland - 24.5 (19.1)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk - 27.7 (23.8)

North Norfolk - 12.4 (9.5)

Norwich - 34.9 (24.9)

The continued rise comes as the government has bought one million antibody tests as part of efforts to track the spread of Covid-19.

Health minister Lord Bethell announced the tests had been purchased from the UK-Rapid Test Consortium (UK-RTC).

These tests identify if somebody has had coronavirus in the past, and can be used on people who experienced no symptoms.

They do not need to be sent to a laboratory and instead involve a fingerprick device, providing a result within 20 minutes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled antibody tests as a “game-changer” in March.

However, there is currently no firm evidence that having antibodies means a person cannot be reinfected with the virus.

Lord Bethell said: “Home testing is a powerful tool in understanding the disease and fighting its spread.

“So we are thrilled by the RTC product, both for Britain and export markets around the world.”