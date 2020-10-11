‘Outrageous and heartbreaking’ - Anger as trees are cut down beside railway line

Trees have been felled by Network Rail along the Norwich line. Picture: Sophie Greenwood Archant

The felling of dozens of trees along a railway line has been criticised by residents living along the line as “outrageous” and “heartbreaking.”

Neighbours in Yarmouth Road said they were not made aware of the work started by Network Rail to remove trees all along the Norwich to Sheringham line.

Trees have been cut down and turned into bark, which residents say removes their sound and wind barrier as well as reduces their privacy between the line and the back of their properties.

Louise Brooks has written to Network Rail criticising the work saying taking all of the trees and plant life to ground level will undermine the train line in years to come.

She wrote: “This is outrageous behaviour, with no thought gone into this.

“There is so much wildlife in the trees, nests with array of beautiful birds and bats live in this area.

“Residents will have no privacy as the train line is high, trains will pass and look straight into residents’ homes.

“There is absolutely no need to completely take everything away with a chain saw. It could be trimmed back, some plant life would not disrupt the train line.”

Network Rail said falling trees could impact on safety of the railway and disrupt services.

A spokesman said: “We’re always balancing the needs of the environment and those who live by the railway with the needs and safety of those who rely on our railway every day.

“We carry out this sort of maintenance in this area on a yearly basis and our work is compliant with all the applicable environmental laws.”

Another Yarmouth Road resident Sophie Greenwood initially thought tree surgeons were working on a patch of the trees but said it was heartbreaking to learn the felling will occur all the way along the Norwich to Sheringham line.

She said: “It just seems so extreme for the sake of a few leaves.

“This is really sad, it doesn’t need to happen. I’ve watched that David Attenborough film on Netflix and you just think save the trees.”

Marie Warnes and Graham Richardson have seen all of the trees taken down from behind their property.

Ms Warnes said: “It’s criminal really. The trees gave cover from the train, they were a barrier from the noise of the train which there seems to be more of, the nature has nothing now

“There could be erosion from the embankment. So many issues. The trouble is the powers that be at Network Rail don’t live here and don’t care. They just sit there and give orders.”