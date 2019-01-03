Search

Record number of flu vaccinations for hospital staff

03 January, 2019 - 14:50
Hilary Winch, NNUH head of workplace health, safety and wellbeing. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

A record number of staff at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital University (NNUH) have benefitted from a flu vaccination over the past few months – one of the best levels of take-up amongst NHS staff in the country.

The Proud to be an NNUH Flu Fighter campaign has proved a massive success with more than 6,000 staff receiving the protective vaccination, representing over 80pc of staff - the best-ever figure for NNUH. Hilary Winch, head of workplace health, safety and wellbeing, said: “We take our duty of care very seriously at NNUH and are delighted so many members of staff have recognised their professional responsibility and taken up the offer of a flu vaccination.”

Jeremy Over, director of workforce, added: “I give my thanks to our flu fighter team and colleagues across the hospital for their incredible support and rolling up their sleeves so that we can protect our patients, our colleagues, families and community. We are proud to be a flu fighting trust.”

