Mystery company in talks for new dental practice for village

There are hopes for a dental provision to go alongside the new medical centre in Rackheath

There are growing calls for much-needed dental provision to go alongside a new medical centre which is close to being built in a village.

A health centre is set to be built on one acre of land in Green Lane East near Rackheath next year after it has been approved by NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG.

Work on the two-storey facility will begin once a business case is signed off by the NHS.

And Rackheath councillors are now calling for a dental provision to be included at the site which is expected to expand in the future once it is built.

How the new Rackheath Medical Centre could look if approved by Broadland District Council - Credit: Chaplin Farrant

Martin Murrell, Conservative district councillor for Rackheath, said: "The only disappointment for me is they are not considering including a dental practice or pharmacy.

"I was originally in support of a dental provision but it comes in a different section for building.

"I would have preferred to see a dental practice because there is a shortage in the area."

Councillor Martin Murrell - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Many people living in and around Rackheath are having to travel to the Faces and Smiles clinic next to the Sainsbury's store in the Dussindale Centre just off Pound Lane or the city centre.

Fran Whymark, Rackheath-based Conservative county and district councillor, has been in talks with a mystery company located nearby which has expressed interested in providing a dental practice for the area.

Mr Whymark said: "At this moment in time there is no dental provision. I know people who would like to put a dental provision in the health centre but it is not currently in the plans.

"Otherwise it is a matter of finding a site for it. There are people who want to do it but there is no agreement right now. It is a local company.

"There is an absolutely desperate need for it here."

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor - Credit: Archant

The NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical CCG has not commented on a potential dental provision at the health centre.

A spokeswoman said: "Assuming the approval process goes to plan, work is expected to start on site 2023 with the opening of a modern health centre to support provision of general medical services and outpatient services from the acute trust and community services, anticipated in 2024."