Public donations have part-funded cancer fighting equipment for Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:56 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:56 01 November 2018

Dr Darrel Green, who will soon take up the position of Lecturer in Medicine at UEA. Picture: Big C

Archant

Public donations to charity the Big C have part-funded a piece of state-of-the-art cancer fighting equipment, that is now in use at the Norwich Research Park.

Areial view of the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Norwich Research ParkAreial view of the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Norwich Research Park

The equipment is currently being used by Dr Darrell Green, a senior research associate at the University of East Anglia (UEA) for his work on childhood bone cancers.

The ClearCell FX system will be used by Dr Green, who will soon take up the position of lecturer in medicine at UEA.

Dr Green said: “This piece of equipment which isolates cancer cells that have been shed into the blood from tumours, is far superior to closely related technologies.

“For over 30 years treatment for bone cancer hasn’t changed. Last year, partners of the National Cancer Research Institute spent £683m on cancer research but only £430,000 of that was for bone cancer – down 3pc from the previous year.”

Big C Centre. . Picture: James BassBig C Centre. . Picture: James Bass

There are only two of the machines in the UK, one in Manchester and one in Norwich.

