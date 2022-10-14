Fury as every defibrillator in city suburb unavailable during emergency

The defibrillator at the community centre was previously showing as not rescue ready - Credit: Jayne Biggs

A defibrillator campaigner has voiced her concerns after learning that every public access device in a Norwich suburb was out of use.

Jayne Biggs set up Heart 2 Heart in 2016 to provide 24/7 public access defibrillators.

Defibrillators are devices that gives an electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest - across Norfolk.

She has installed and now maintains more than 260 defibrillators.

A public access Heart 2 Heart defibrillator in Chapel Field North, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

Jayne turned to social media after one of her devices in Hellesdon was used on Friday, October 7 for an emergency in Drayton.

The public access defibs at the Pavilion King George V Playing Field, Ghost Hill First and Nursery School and at Long Dale are all showing as not available.

The defibrillator at the community centre was previously showing as not rescue ready - Credit: Jayne Biggs

At the time the public access machine at the community centre was also showing as not live - but it has since been made available.

Mrs Biggs explained how after every use, a defibrillator needs to be checked over to be reinstated on the circuit.

The circuit is a national network that provides the ambulance service with vital information about defibrillators so they can be accessed quickly.

When a defib is used, the custodian of the equipment is alerted by email and signposted to reset the device to make it available again.

Jayne is calling for the custodians of these life-saving devices in Drayton - their details withheld from the public due to data protection - to reinstate them so they are available during a life or death situations.

She explained: "I was furious. Re-activating a defib as live takes seconds.

Jayne Biggs and her daughter Violet, 16. When Violet was seven she suffered a cardiac arrest and a defibrillator saved her life - Credit: Jayne Biggs

"Someone has obviously registered these in the first place. If they hadn't, they wouldn't be on the circuit.

"If procedure isn't followed the defibs remain off the map until that procedure is done."

Aged seven, Jayne's daughter Violet suffered a cardiac arrest and a defibrillator saved her life.

The defibrillator at the community centre was previously showing as not rescue ready - Credit: Jayne Biggs

Jayne added: "You never know when you're going to need a defib.

"Maintaining them doesn't take much work but it's imperative that you do.

"Don't just put a defib out there, you need to maintain it. It could save a life."

To find your nearest defibrillator, visit www.defibfinder.uk. If you require urgent medical assistance, call 999.