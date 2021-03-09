Annette smashes walking challenge after her own cancer diagnosis

Published: 6:00 AM March 9, 2021

Annette Wright, who has a rare lung cancer and is walking 10,000 steps a day for Cancer Research. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A Pilates instructor diagnosed with a rare lung cancer 12 months ago has raised more than £1,200 as she aims to walk 10,000 steps a day to fund research.

Annette Wright, from Poringland, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine in her lungs last March.

In June last year she had a right lobectomy, removing half her lung, followed by four months of chemotherapy.

Last month she was told the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, but the 69-year-old was determined to set herself a challenge by completing the Cancer Research UK walk all over cancer challenge.

She aimed to raise £150 and has already smashed the target which stands at more than £1,200.

On day one of the challenge she walked 17,000 steps but says she will aim to keep it at 10,000 while she continues to teaches Pilates on Zoom.

Mrs Wright said: "It was a complete shock to me. I have never smoked, I ran nine miles a week and taught Pilates five times a week. I thought I had a chest infection and took some antibiotics and that didn't work. I had an appointment and found out I had lung cancer, it was a big shock.

"If I did 10,000 steps a day it might raise money towards research of this type of cancer and they can cure it one day. I like challenges. I can do anything, with walk it makes my lungs work that helps. That's my idea do what I an do .

"I was looking to raise £150, that was my goal and I smashed it."

Mrs Wright, is now having immunotherapy injections as pat of her treatment, and says she has much to look forward to with her 70th birthday in May and the birth of her fourth grandchild next month.

The mum-of-two is the fourth member of her family to receive a cancer diagnosis, after her mother, brother and her husband.

She said: "As a family it's a bit tough.

"It's a rare one but I am not letting that get to me. You just have to be positive. "

Her daughter Emma said she was an inspiration for her challenge.

She said: "She is an absolute inspiration and the most determined woman I know."

To donate to Annette's challenge click here.