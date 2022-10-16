Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Fearless cancer survivors celebrate with Calendar Girls venture

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 8:00 AM October 16, 2022
Lisa Neal, left, who has put together a calendar in aid of Cancer Research as she recovers from skin

Lisa Neal, left, who has put together a calendar in aid of Cancer Research as she recovers from skin cancer. With her is Tracey Moore, landlady at the Railway Tavern in Poringland, who is also in the calendar.

A fearless bunch of women all affected by cancer have bared all for a calendar with a difference inspired by a box office smash.

Lisa Neal, 49, from Shotesham Road, Poringland, is in remission from skin cancer and is one of around 10 people from the village who star in the 2023 Poringland Ladies' Calendar for Cancer Research UK.

Lisa Neal who has put together a calendar in aid of Cancer Research as she recovers from skin cancer

Lisa Neal who has put together a calendar in aid of Cancer Research as she recovers from skin cancer. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Flowers, a heart-shaped helium balloon and council agenda - in Mrs Neal's case as she is a Conservative South Norfolk district councillor - are just some of the items used to cover their modesty for the £10 gift.

Mrs Neal, who was the brainchild behind the project, said: "I feel lucky. Having cancer makes you realise how you never know what is around the corner. It makes realise life is too short. If you want to do something, do it.

"Everybody was a bit nervous when we started but by the end we were laughing and having fun," said Mrs Neal.

The women taking part either have come out of remission from cancer or know someone who has been affected by the disease and were aged from their 20s to late 70s.

Models who took part in the 2023 Poringland Ladies' Calendar for Cancer Research UK

Models who took part in the 2023 Poringland Ladies' Calendar for Cancer Research UK - Credit: Louise Walpole/Walpole Photography

Mrs Neal was diagnosed with apocrine cancer - which affects the sweat gland - in 2017 after feeling a lump around her left armpit but after an operation, chemotherapy and radiotherapy the cancer was removed.

She added having the pictures taken in their homes and The Railway Tavern was liberating because "a lot of ladies like myself are body conscious".

Kaisa Williams, posing for February, in the 2023 Poringland Ladies' Calendar for Cancer Research UK

Kaisa Williams, posing for February, in the 2023 Poringland Ladies' Calendar for Cancer Research UK - Credit: Louise Walpole/Walpole Photography

"After a couple of glasses of Prosecco we relaxed and afterwards we sat back and said, 'Wow. I did that.'"

The councillor added she wanted to raise money for Cancer Research UK in a "fun and silly way" and was inspired by the 2003 Calendar Girls film.

A picture from the 2023 Poringland Ladies' Calendar which is raising money for Cancer Research UK

A picture from the 2023 Poringland Ladies' Calendar which is raising money for Cancer Research UK - Credit: Louise Walpole/Walpole Photography

The movie was based on a Yorkshire Women's Institute group who raised money for charity through their own naked calendar in 1999.

South Norfolk Council member Lisa Neal posing for July in the 2023 Poringland Ladies' Calendar for Cancer Research UK

South Norfolk Council member Lisa Neal posing for July in the 2023 Poringland Ladies' Calendar for Cancer Research UK - Credit: Louise Walpole/Walpole Photography

Mrs Neal, who is the model for July, said there had strong financial support from local businesses and was pleased with the final pictures taken by Louise Walpole, who runs Walpole Photography.

To order a copy email Richlisa96@gmail.com or call Mrs Neal on 07778 436666.



