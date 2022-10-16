Fearless cancer survivors celebrate with Calendar Girls venture
A fearless bunch of women all affected by cancer have bared all for a calendar with a difference inspired by a box office smash.
Lisa Neal, 49, from Shotesham Road, Poringland, is in remission from skin cancer and is one of around 10 people from the village who star in the 2023 Poringland Ladies' Calendar for Cancer Research UK.
Flowers, a heart-shaped helium balloon and council agenda - in Mrs Neal's case as she is a Conservative South Norfolk district councillor - are just some of the items used to cover their modesty for the £10 gift.
Mrs Neal, who was the brainchild behind the project, said: "I feel lucky. Having cancer makes you realise how you never know what is around the corner. It makes realise life is too short. If you want to do something, do it.
"Everybody was a bit nervous when we started but by the end we were laughing and having fun," said Mrs Neal.
The women taking part either have come out of remission from cancer or know someone who has been affected by the disease and were aged from their 20s to late 70s.
Mrs Neal was diagnosed with apocrine cancer - which affects the sweat gland - in 2017 after feeling a lump around her left armpit but after an operation, chemotherapy and radiotherapy the cancer was removed.
She added having the pictures taken in their homes and The Railway Tavern was liberating because "a lot of ladies like myself are body conscious".
"After a couple of glasses of Prosecco we relaxed and afterwards we sat back and said, 'Wow. I did that.'"
The councillor added she wanted to raise money for Cancer Research UK in a "fun and silly way" and was inspired by the 2003 Calendar Girls film.
The movie was based on a Yorkshire Women's Institute group who raised money for charity through their own naked calendar in 1999.
Mrs Neal, who is the model for July, said there had strong financial support from local businesses and was pleased with the final pictures taken by Louise Walpole, who runs Walpole Photography.
To order a copy email Richlisa96@gmail.com or call Mrs Neal on 07778 436666.