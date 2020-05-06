‘When one thing leads to another’ - Cannabis factory found after motorist is pulled over
PUBLISHED: 21:32 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:35 06 May 2020
Norwich Police
A cannabis factory was discovered at a suspected drug dealer’s home address after he was pulled over in his car by police.
Shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, May 5, a 28-year-old man was stopped by police officers on Mousehold Lane in Norwich.
Officers them searched his vehicle discovering a large bag of cannabis, before arresting him on suspicion of drug possession with intent to supply.
Further searches of the man’s home address them revealed a cannabis-producing set up, with a host of plants being grown beneath heat lamps.
Posting on Twitter, a Norwich Police spokesman wrote: “When one thing leads to another...
“Male driver, 28, stopped driving and found in possession of a bag of cannabis. His home address revealed exactly where it had come from.
“He remains under police investigation whilst our enquiries continue.”
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed that as of Wednesday the man had been released under investigation. His address has not been disclosed.
