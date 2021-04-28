Bid to build home for special needs children in Norfolk town

Published: 3:10 PM April 28, 2021

The plot of land which on Stafford Avenue in Costessey, which could be turned into a care facility for children with mental health conditions, autism and learning difficulties, if plans are approved. - Credit: Google

An overgrown patch of land could be developed into a home for children with autism, mental health conditions and learning difficulties.

The application to develop the plot on Stafford Avenue, Costessey, has been put forward to South Norfolk Council by Teddy Clark Ltd, from Hull.

If approved the Ofsted and Care Quality Commission registered centre would be run by UK care company Cascade.

It would include six ensuite bedrooms and outside the building there would be seven car parking spaces, including one disability space, and 10 bike spaces.

The design and access statement said: "The facility would be occupied by children who have various levels of learning disabilities. However, many of the residents continue with college studies on a full or part time basis which is further enhanced with ongoing support provided by the staff leading to a more independent life."

Up to six people would be cared for at the centre at any one time which would be staffed 24 hours per day by specialist carers working on shift patterns, so none would live on site.

The planning statement added: "Cascade believes that the area is in need of such a facility, due to the results of a recent internal analysis report which demonstrates a significant lack of facilities in the area.

"Cascade give opportunities to people to be the best they can be. A chance to live a life they choose and a place in society that they want, encouraging positive risks, and providing guidance, adaptive skills and care.

"The centre will aid the children who arrive to develop their daily living skills. Education is at the heart of the Cascade philosophy."

It would be built on two floors and the centre has been designed with materials that "blend seamlessly with the surrounding buildings".

According to the design and access statement: "The design response was to create a new care facility, clearly of its time, warm and welcoming to owners, guests and neighbours, and that will weather with time to sit within the site."

It is surrounded by several homes as well as being near a Barley Court on Beechcroft, which offers supported living for older people, and Grays Fair Court care home on Dereham Road.