Which pharmacies in Norwich are open over Christmas?
- Credit: PA
Over Christmas, many pharmacies vary their opening hours.
Below is our list of the pharmacies across Norwich which are open on Christmas Day and the bank holiday on Monday, December 27, since Boxing Day falls on a Sunday this year.
Christmas Day
Roundwell Pharmacy, 27 Doctor Torrens Way, New Costessey, NR5 0GB, 9am-1pm
Spixworth Pharmacy, 106B Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, Norwich, NR10 3NQ, 10am-1pm
Vauxhall Street Pharmacy, 21-22 Suffolk Square, Norwich, NR2 2AA, 9am-1pm
Woodgrove Pharmacy, 7 Woodgrove Parade, Catton Grove Road, Norwich, NR3 3NS, 1pm-4pm
Most Read
- 1 Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating
- 2 Winter Woe-derland! Visitors slam Carrow Road Christmas event
- 3 Woman sexually assaulted by married man who had been 'lurking' in Norwich
- 4 Car caked in beans and dog food stuffed in letterbox at family home
- 5 Family's five-generational Christmas in tatters after testing positive
- 6 Rage at rat-runners after vital safety posts removed
- 7 The Dereham Santa? Todd Cantwell is 'giving back to fans' this Christmas
- 8 Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after car overturns
- 9 WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage on our roads from 2021
- 10 Tributes pour in for 'much-loved' Norwich City fanatic Lil Kemp
Monday December 27 (Bank Holiday)
Asda Pharmacy, Asda Store, Drayton High Road, Hellesdon, NR6 5DT, 10am-4pm
Boots, 124 Merchants Hall, Lower Ground, Chapelfield, Norwich, NR2 1SH, 9am-6pm
Boots, 19 Castle Mall, Norwich, NR1 3DD, 9am-5pm
Boots, St Stephens Gate Medical Practice, 55 Wessex Street, Norwich, NR2 2TJ, 9am-6pm
Boots, Unit 5, Riverside Retail Park, Albion Way, Norwich, NR1 1WR, 9am-6pm
Boots, Unit D, Longwater Retail Park, Alex Moorhouse Way, New Costessey, NR5 0JT, 9am-6pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys Store, Pound Lane, Norwich, NR7 0SR, 10am-4pm
Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Blue Boar Lane, Norwich, NR7 8AB, 9am-1pm