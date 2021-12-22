News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Which pharmacies in Norwich are open over Christmas?

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:30 AM December 22, 2021
When are the pharmacies in Suffolk open over Christmas?

Which pharmacies in Norwich are open over Christmas?

Over Christmas, many pharmacies vary their opening hours.

Below is our list of the pharmacies across Norwich which are open on Christmas Day and the bank holiday on Monday, December 27, since Boxing Day falls on a Sunday this year. 


Christmas Day

Roundwell Pharmacy, 27 Doctor Torrens Way, New Costessey, NR5 0GB, 9am-1pm

Spixworth Pharmacy, 106B Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, Norwich, NR10 3NQ, 10am-1pm

Vauxhall Street Pharmacy, 21-22 Suffolk Square, Norwich, NR2 2AA, 9am-1pm

Woodgrove Pharmacy, 7 Woodgrove Parade, Catton Grove Road, Norwich, NR3 3NS, 1pm-4pm


Monday December 27 (Bank Holiday)

Asda Pharmacy, Asda Store, Drayton High Road, Hellesdon, NR6 5DT, 10am-4pm 

Boots, 124 Merchants Hall, Lower Ground, Chapelfield, Norwich, NR2 1SH, 9am-6pm 

Boots, 19 Castle Mall, Norwich, NR1 3DD, 9am-5pm 

Boots, St Stephens Gate Medical Practice, 55 Wessex Street, Norwich, NR2 2TJ, 9am-6pm 

Boots, Unit 5, Riverside Retail Park, Albion Way, Norwich, NR1 1WR, 9am-6pm 

Boots, Unit D, Longwater Retail Park, Alex Moorhouse Way, New Costessey, NR5 0JT, 9am-6pm 

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys Store, Pound Lane, Norwich, NR7 0SR, 10am-4pm 

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Blue Boar Lane, Norwich, NR7 8AB, 9am-1pm 

