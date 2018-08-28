Search

People urged to give views on mental health services

PUBLISHED: 20:11 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 20:11 26 October 2018

Stock photo of a man speaking to a doctor. Photo: Getty

This content is subject to copyright.

Residents across Norfolk and Waveney are being invited to a number of public events to discuss the future of mental health services.

A review of adult mental health services is under way to inform the development of a 10-year mental health strategy.

Dr Tony Palframan, chairman of the Norfolk and Waveney Sustainability and Transformation Partnership mental health forum said: “We need to deliver a new mental health strategy for Norfolk and Waveney to ensure the resource we have is being invested in a way that makes the most difference.”

Residents can book a place at two main public events, with a third to be announced. The events will be from 2.30pm to 4pm on November 7 at the Orbis Centre in Lowestoft and 10am to 12.30pm on November 14 at King’s Lynn Town Hall.

To book a place, visit bit.ly/2RcCIGe or bit.ly/2CJocSt - feedback can also be given online at bit.ly/2AucSYE

