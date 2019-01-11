Paget’s disease awareness day hopes to shine light on the disease

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is raising awareness of Pagets Disease. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is raising awareness of Paget’s disease as it celebrates the 205th birthday of James Paget.

Mr Paget, a Victorian surgeon and pathologist from Norfolk, was the first to recognise and describe what is now known as Paget’s Disease.

International Paget’s Disease Awareness Day aims to raise both awareness and funds for the condition, as events take place across the country in an attempt to increase the profile of the disease.

Consultant endocrinologist professor Jeremy Turner said: “Paget’s Disease is highly treatable, there’s very good modern treatment available and our message needs to be that more people should be receiving it.”

Paget’s Disease is a condition that predominantly affects the elderly, and is characterised by pain and deformity of the bones, deafness, fractures, and in rare cases bone cancer.

Whilst the UK has the world’s largest number of Paget’s Disease sufferers, public awareness of the disease is low.