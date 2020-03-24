Search

Advanced search

Online pub quiz launched in aid of new hospice for Norfolk and Waveney

PUBLISHED: 09:49 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 24 March 2020

An artist's impression of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

An artist's impression of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Pub quiz enthusiasts can keep their minds sharp in the name of charity online on Friday, after seeing pubs forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fund-raising for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice is facing fresh challenges as the country goes into lockdown so campaigners have planned a virtual pub quiz for Friday, starting at 7pm.

Over £5million of a £12.5m target has been raised for a 24 bed hospice to be built near to the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, which would replace the Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice in Unthank Road, which was established over 40 years ago.

MORE: Here to Help: Not Alone – Our mission to combat loneliness in communities amid coronavirus

A fund-raising spokesperson said: “Join us for our first weekly Virtual Pub Quiz to help keep everyone’s spirits up. Funds raised will go towards building a desperately needed new hospice for Norfolk and Waveney.

“We really appreciate your support and look forward to having you join in the fun!”

Entry is £3 at virtualquizevents.co.uk/quiz/priscilla-pub-quiz.

- Are you doing something to help others, or do you know someone who is? Email Daniel.Moxon@archant.co.uk with details, as part of our Here to Help campaign in partnership with Norfolk County Council.

- Click here to join our “Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help” Facebook page

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Glamour in grim times: a £375,000 luxury wing for sale in historic home of chocolate maker

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Archant

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Hair salons finally throw in towel and close over coronavirus

Deb Dominic who has now closed her hair salon, Hairsmiths, in the fight against coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Glamour in grim times: a £375,000 luxury wing for sale in historic home of chocolate maker

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Archant

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Hair salons finally throw in towel and close over coronavirus

Deb Dominic who has now closed her hair salon, Hairsmiths, in the fight against coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Coronavirus lockdown: When can I leave the home and what can I do?

The government has outlined how and when people can leave the home during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Nick Butcher

BRITAIN IN LOCKDOWN: Boris Johnson orders people to stay in their homes

Boris Johnson has ordered a strict lockdown across the country. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

School closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Principal Tasmin Poulter said a pupil at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston had tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Kate Fuller/James Bass

Coronavirus: How to be part of a volunteer force fanning out across Norfolk

Chocolate and Easter treats being given to a charity in Great Yarmouth. The handover was arranged by James Bensly after stock at TK Maxx was made available when the stores shut due to coronavirus. It is one of many examples of people's willingnes to help others during the outbreak Picture: James Bensly

Norwich chef to host cooking class for kids online this afternoon

Zena Leech-Calton is offering free online cooking classes for children stuck at home because of coronavirus Picture: Submitted by Zena Leech-Calton
Drive 24