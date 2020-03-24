Online pub quiz launched in aid of new hospice for Norfolk and Waveney

An artist's impression of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Pub quiz enthusiasts can keep their minds sharp in the name of charity online on Friday, after seeing pubs forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fund-raising for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice is facing fresh challenges as the country goes into lockdown so campaigners have planned a virtual pub quiz for Friday, starting at 7pm.

Over £5million of a £12.5m target has been raised for a 24 bed hospice to be built near to the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, which would replace the Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice in Unthank Road, which was established over 40 years ago.

A fund-raising spokesperson said: “Join us for our first weekly Virtual Pub Quiz to help keep everyone’s spirits up. Funds raised will go towards building a desperately needed new hospice for Norfolk and Waveney.

“We really appreciate your support and look forward to having you join in the fun!”

Entry is £3 at virtualquizevents.co.uk/quiz/priscilla-pub-quiz.

