Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Mental health trust makes pledge to reduce over medication

31 October, 2018 - 14:48
Sue Bridges, a learning disability nurse with NSFT. Photo: NSFT

Sue Bridges, a learning disability nurse with NSFT. Photo: NSFT

NSFT

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) will pledge to play its part in reducing the over-medication of people with learning disabilities and / or autism during a special conference taking place next month.

The trust will host the STOMP (stop over-medication of people with a learning disability, autism or both) event in Diss on Thursday, November 15. Its aim is to raise awareness of the risks of over-using psychotropic medicines, which can affect the mind, emotions or behaviour, so that people with learning disabilities and autism can stay well and enjoy a good quality of life.

David Gerrard, who is joint pharmacist lead for STOMP at NHS England, will also talk in more detail about the national programme, while service users and carers from Norfolk and beyond will share their personal stories.

Sue Bridges, professional lead on learning disabilities and autism with NSFT, said: “We are really pleased that our trust is supporting this important national initiative. Reducing the overuse of medication is everyone’s responsibility, and can play a huge role in helping people with learning disabilities and autism to stay well and enjoy a good quality of life.

“It is really important that people only receive psychotropic medication when all other approaches have been considered, and that both the individual and their families or carers need to be involved in the decision-making and are aware of the potential side effects.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk park closed after discovery of 30ft hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Video: Burglar caught on CCTV inside family home

A still from CCTV footage recorded inside a property off Oak Street. Photo: Submitted

Boom in number of Norwich cafés, restaurants and food trucks - but city has lost 30 pubs in eight years

The No 33 Café Bar in Norwich. Pictured is Becki Bowen. Picture: Ian Burt

Police on the hunt for thief after alcohol stolen from Norwich Aldi

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Norfolk Police

Jail for Norwich man found guilty of child sex crimes

Jonathan Franks. Photo: Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide