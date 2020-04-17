Search

Garden centre stock donation to brighten up Priscilla Bacon Lodge

PUBLISHED: 06:39 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:31 17 April 2020

Adina Parr, Receptionist at Priscilla Bacon Lodge receiving the donation of plants from Notcutts Garden Centre. Picture: Priscilla Bacon Lodge

Adina Parr, Receptionist at Priscilla Bacon Lodge receiving the donation of plants from Notcutts Garden Centre. Picture: Priscilla Bacon Lodge

Beautiful blooms have been donated to help brighten up a Norwich charity as staff support patients during end of life care.

Richard Greenacre, General Manager, Notcutts Garden Centre and Hugo Stevenson, Head of Fundraising and Communications for Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Picture: Priscilla Bacon LodgeRichard Greenacre, General Manager, Notcutts Garden Centre and Hugo Stevenson, Head of Fundraising and Communications for Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Picture: Priscilla Bacon Lodge

Notcutts Garden Centre, which had to close due to the lockdown, wanted its stock, including 300 pink kisses, not to go to waste and donated plants to the Priscilla Bacon Lodge in Norwich over Easter.

Richard Greenacre, General Manager at Notcutts Garden Centre explained: “It is such a shame that our beautiful plants cannot be sold at the moment, so we wanted some of them to go to a good home.

“We have previously raised funds for Priscilla Bacon Lodge, so thought that 300 ‘Pink Kisses’ would help to brighten up the Lodge for the patients and the staff who work so hard to provide the best end-of-life care”.

Becky Cooper, Head of Palliative Care Services for Priscilla Bacon Lodge, thanked the business on its donations, adding the gesture was appreciated by staff.

Last week the charity launched its planting competition which will be judged by Alan Titchmarsh.

To enter ‘Planting for Priscilla’, visit the website or contact the fundraising team on 0330 223 4274 or by email priscillabaconhospice.org.uk

