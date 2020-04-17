Garden centre stock donation to brighten up Priscilla Bacon Lodge
PUBLISHED: 06:39 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:31 17 April 2020
Archant
Beautiful blooms have been donated to help brighten up a Norwich charity as staff support patients during end of life care.
Notcutts Garden Centre, which had to close due to the lockdown, wanted its stock, including 300 pink kisses, not to go to waste and donated plants to the Priscilla Bacon Lodge in Norwich over Easter.
You may also want to watch:
Read more: Business drops off flower boxes to cheer up care and NHS staff
Richard Greenacre, General Manager at Notcutts Garden Centre explained: “It is such a shame that our beautiful plants cannot be sold at the moment, so we wanted some of them to go to a good home.
“We have previously raised funds for Priscilla Bacon Lodge, so thought that 300 ‘Pink Kisses’ would help to brighten up the Lodge for the patients and the staff who work so hard to provide the best end-of-life care”.
Becky Cooper, Head of Palliative Care Services for Priscilla Bacon Lodge, thanked the business on its donations, adding the gesture was appreciated by staff.
Last week the charity launched its planting competition which will be judged by Alan Titchmarsh.
To enter ‘Planting for Priscilla’, visit the website or contact the fundraising team on 0330 223 4274 or by email priscillabaconhospice.org.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.