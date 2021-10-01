'I’ve been sectioned multiple times – but now I have my independence'

Published: 6:15 AM October 1, 2021

Maddie Pike is happy to finally have her freedom after suffering from the age of 12. - Credit: Maddie pike

A young women who has spent years struggling with her mental health finally believes her life can begin after getting her own flat.

Maddie Pike suffers from PTSD caused by past traumas and cyclothymia which is similar to bipolar.

The 23-year-old lives between three phases - low, hypomanic and stable.

Hypomania is when a person's mood is elevated without reason which causes abnormal behaviour.

“I stay in hypomania for normally around 3-4 weeks. Lows can last as long as 3-4 months and I’m never stable for longer than 2 months before I’m back low or hypomanic,” she said

Growing up, Maddie struggled with her mental health and often found the advice she got didn't help.

She has been sectioned on multiple occasions and spent time in a Norwich hospital but understands it was for her safety.

But Maddie was always determined to get out and gain her independence.

“Past traumas really do take hold and control your life” Maddie said.

Now, with the help of her best friend Chloe Burling who is training to be a mental health worker, Maddie believes she is back on track.

And, alongside her eight-week-old bunny Ralph, Maddie has been able to secure her own flat in Little Plumstead where she can finally live independently.

Eight week old Ralph gives Maddie a reason to get up in the morning. - Credit: Maddie Pike

“I was discharged during lockdown which I was grateful for. It gave me the time to reintegrate into life at my own pace in my own space, she added.

And having Ralph has give Maddie new focus.

“Even if I want to stay in bed all day, I literally can’t because Ralph needs feeding and cleaning and he needs to be out and exercising, she said.

“So however bad I feel, I absolutely have to get up to see him.”

Maddie added that finally having her own space means “everything” to her.

“I’ve been so controlled by past traumas - it feels like I have been reborn.

“I can do what I like, when I like – It's like a whole new world for me.

“There is help out there and it may take time but just don’t give up because you will get there in the end.”