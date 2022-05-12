Woman loses 11 stone after gastric band nightmare

An online sensation who rose to fame having won a 90s talent competition has wowed fans with her 11-stone weight loss.

Jacquii Cann won 'Stars In Their Eyes' in 1993 - but the songstress said audiences could watch her lose control of her weight as the episodes rolled on.

The Bowthorpe woman said her mood started to dip when her relationship broke down.

At her heaviest, Jacquii weighed 26-and-a-half stone. - Credit: Jacquii Cann

The 57-year-old explained: “I was learning to be a single parent - I was still going to work so I could keep food on the table.

“Food became my comfort then before I knew it, I was up to 26-and-a-half stone.”

Jacquii got a gastric band which she thought would be the "cure" but instead made her very unwell.

Jacquii hopes to complete a 13-mile walk to raise money for Macmillan. - Credit: Richard Harvey

She developed ulcers in her oesophagus and later got gallstones.

Covid hit and Jacquii struggled with her mobility: "I was on crutches so I couldn’t walk anywhere.

“I was also down to have a knee operation but due to Covid I couldn't have it, so I started to get very depressed.”

Jacquii Cann says she is so grateful for the support from her partner Richard Harvey - Credit: Jacquii Cann

Jacquii launched a YouTube channel and filmed herself trying to lose some weight.

She said: “I just thought I would see where it goes, people were interested in watching me and I quickly discovered that it was my new support team and I didn’t want to let them down.

“I started cutting down and I tried to stay honest.

Jacquii Cann from Bowthorpe tries to complete a workout at the gym three times a week. - Credit: Richard Harvey

“People would watch me get back on track and still now I am getting more and more subscribers every day.”

Her channel, Fat2Health, now has just shy of 2,000 subscribers.

And with the help of these fans she is taking on her biggest challenge yet - a 13-mile walk for Macmillan.

Jacquii said the charity is close to her because her niece has been diagnosed with cancer. - Credit: Richard Harvey

She said: “At the start of my journey I was only able to walk to the lamppost on my street and back and now I am going to attempt to walk 13 miles.

“Thirteen miles to me is a long way.

“I am scared - it’s going to be really hard but I am doing it for my niece who unfortunately has cancer. I want to give something back to her and all the people who have supported me.”

How did Jacquii lose weight in a healthy way?

Jacquii has tried lots of well-known methods to try to lose weight.

She said that many of them worked for a while but she would always put the weight back on.

But plain and simple exercise - with allowances made for her knee injury - has been the best remedy.

She said: "I joined a gym in Norwich and go to specialist classes which help me manage the pain in my knee."

She added: “The gym has been so supportive. I try to go three times a week."

And she added a supportive community has been immeasurable, saying she is keen to support other people on their journey.

She suggested people look at her Fat2Health Facebook page where people can share their stories and give encouraging words.