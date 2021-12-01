News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Queues at walk-in centre amid jab onfusion

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:54 PM December 1, 2021
Covid vaccine walk-in centre queues at Castle Quarter in Norwich

The queue for new arrivals and the waiting room - Credit: Grace Piercy

The city's walk-in vaccine centres have seen snaking queues following confusion around jab rules.

This morning, the walk-in centre in Castle Quarter had queues of about 60 people and a full waiting room.

Official guidance states that people who are newly eligible for a booster should wait to be contacted and not just turn up. 

Covid vaccine walk-in centre queues at Castle Quarter in Norwich

Queues for the walk-in centre on the first floor of Castle Quarter - Credit: Grace Piercy

One woman in the queue attributed the queues to the booster jab, saying: "I'm here with my son for his second jab but it seems most people are here for the booster. 

"Last time I tried to book my booster I was told to go to a walk-in centre. I didn't even bother because of queues like this."

The queue for those arriving was about 25 people long, the queue for walk-ins was about 35 people long, and there was also a small queue waiting for a seat outside the small waiting room.

One of the on-site staff members said: "We are very busy, so there clearly has been some confusion."

Covid vaccine walk-in centre queues at Castle Quarter in Norwich

The queue for walk-in jabs - Credit: Grace Piercy

Many arriving were joining the wrong queues, meaning the on-site nurses had to spend time redirecting people.

Health bosses in Norfolk and Waveney have urged newly-eligible people seeking Covid-19 booster jabs to be patient and not to visit walk-in centres or contact their GPs yet.

The CCG said: "We will let you know as soon as we can provide boosters."

Coronavirus
Castle Quarter
Norwich News

