Queues at walk-in centre amid jab onfusion
- Credit: Grace Piercy
The city's walk-in vaccine centres have seen snaking queues following confusion around jab rules.
This morning, the walk-in centre in Castle Quarter had queues of about 60 people and a full waiting room.
Official guidance states that people who are newly eligible for a booster should wait to be contacted and not just turn up.
One woman in the queue attributed the queues to the booster jab, saying: "I'm here with my son for his second jab but it seems most people are here for the booster.
"Last time I tried to book my booster I was told to go to a walk-in centre. I didn't even bother because of queues like this."
The queue for those arriving was about 25 people long, the queue for walk-ins was about 35 people long, and there was also a small queue waiting for a seat outside the small waiting room.
One of the on-site staff members said: "We are very busy, so there clearly has been some confusion."
Many arriving were joining the wrong queues, meaning the on-site nurses had to spend time redirecting people.
Health bosses in Norfolk and Waveney have urged newly-eligible people seeking Covid-19 booster jabs to be patient and not to visit walk-in centres or contact their GPs yet.
The CCG said: "We will let you know as soon as we can provide boosters."
Join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group for more news about how the pandemic is affecting the county.