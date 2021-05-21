Chance to get Covid jab as vaccine bus comes to Norwich

Published: 7:27 AM May 21, 2021

A roving bus service has been launched to vaccinate people in areas of Norfolk and Waveney where uptake has been poor - Credit: Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust

Those aged 40 and above who are yet to get their first dose of the Covid jab will have their chance today as a pop-up event comes to the city.

The NHS vaccination bus, which launched in the county last month, will be outside City Hall from 10am.

People will have until 3.30pm to go along for their first dose of the vaccine.

The fabulous @NCHC_NHS community vaccination team will be @NorwichCC in Norwich City Centre TOMORROW (Friday 12 May) vaccinating people 40+. Please note, this is for FIRST doses only. No appointment needed and you don't need to be registered with a GP / local doctor. #Norwich pic.twitter.com/N7ydep51uL — NHS Norfolk & Waveney CCG (@NHSNWCCG) May 20, 2021

NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG said there was no need for people to make an appointment, and that people do not need to be registered with a local doctor to be eligible.

The roving bus service was brought in as part of a push to vaccinate people in areas of Norfolk where uptake has been poor.

Latest figures show Norwich is behind many other areas of the county in terms of the percentage of people aged 16+ who have been vaccinated.



