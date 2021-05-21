Chance to get Covid jab as vaccine bus comes to Norwich
- Credit: Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust
Those aged 40 and above who are yet to get their first dose of the Covid jab will have their chance today as a pop-up event comes to the city.
The NHS vaccination bus, which launched in the county last month, will be outside City Hall from 10am.
People will have until 3.30pm to go along for their first dose of the vaccine.
NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG said there was no need for people to make an appointment, and that people do not need to be registered with a local doctor to be eligible.
The roving bus service was brought in as part of a push to vaccinate people in areas of Norfolk where uptake has been poor.
Latest figures show Norwich is behind many other areas of the county in terms of the percentage of people aged 16+ who have been vaccinated.