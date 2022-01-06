Covid vaccination centre at Castle Quarter to close - and reopen elsewhere

A man having his COVID-19 vaccination at the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Castle Quarter centre in Norwich is set to move to City Hall.

The site, formerly the mall's food court, was taken over as a vaccination centre in January last year.

But now it is due to close and move to at new site at the headquarters of Norwich City Council on Sunday, January 9 - with the entrance via Bethel Street.

It comes after Castle Quarter bosses revealed the food court will soon become an "eclectic mix of international street food" stands - as well as a live music venue.

The entire floor will be operated by Market Asset Management, which creates town-centre street food venues and food markets in shopping centres and high streets.

Mike Passfield, clinical operations director for Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust’s large scale vaccination centres said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Castle Quarter shopping centre for letting us use their facilities and for the exceptional support they have provided since our vaccination centre opened.

“As a result, thousands of people have been protected against the Covid-19 virus and we look forward to vaccinating thousands more at the City Hall.

The Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich, situated in the former foodhall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“As the Castle Quarter centre looks to begin commercial operations again on the food court level, our fantastic team will continue to deliver life-saving vaccinations from Norwich City Hall from Monday, January 10 - subject to site approval processes being finalised over the next few days.

“People can continue to book appointments at Castle Quarter up to January 9 and in the coming days will be able to book appointments at City Hall from January 10.”

Norwich City Hall will become a vaccination centre from Monday, January 10. - Credit: Archant

Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Norwich City Council added: “This is an excellent example of the council and the NHS working together, at pace, to deliver a new facility that is clearly vital to the city and our residents.

“Repurposing space within City Hall in this way is the right thing to do as the council continues to work closely with the NHS in responding to the pandemic”.

The vaccination centre at City Hall will operate seven days a week from 8.30am to 4.00pm and later on Thursday evenings to 7.30pm.

You can access information on a range of vaccination walk-in clinics across Norfolk and Waveney here.