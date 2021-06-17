Video
Business leaders tackling loneliness in online video
- Credit: Norwich Together Alliance/Konect
Business and community leaders have released an online video highlighting the importance of tackling loneliness.
The video has been created by Norwich Together Alliance, which is made up of several organisations across the city and set up to reduce social isolation, on Loneliness Awareness Week.
Questions including what does loneliness mean to you and what can people do to make a difference were answered by alliance representatives.
Tracey Drake, local development lead (Norwich) for Business in the Community, said: "Together we can combat loneliness and social isolation."
She added it was important for people to check up on friends who they have not seen for a long time.
Tom Gaskin, founder and chief executive of Pop Up Enterprises community interest company, said: "People need to take the time to listen to somebody and understand their circumstances."
Search Norwich Together Alliance on YouTube.
Most Read
- 1 Woman hit with £900 vet bill after dog gets 'stoned' on park cannabis stash
- 2 Elderly man took his clothes off at Norwich park
- 3 Revealed: How much to rent former high street store
- 4 Excitement as city pub reopens after 18-month closure
- 5 Norwich bar gets back licence after tearful appeal by owner
- 6 Drag Race star Bimini spotted shopping in Norwich
- 7 Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come
- 8 The moment drugs squad smashes down a suspected dealer's door
- 9 School shut after ceiling tile falls on to class of children
- 10 New 170-place school likely to get go-ahead