Business leaders tackling loneliness in online video

Video

Published: 1:35 PM June 17, 2021

Members of the Norwich Together Alliance at the community event outside the Forum on May 13, 2021. - Credit: Norwich Together Alliance/Konect

Business and community leaders have released an online video highlighting the importance of tackling loneliness.

The video has been created by Norwich Together Alliance, which is made up of several organisations across the city and set up to reduce social isolation, on Loneliness Awareness Week.

Questions including what does loneliness mean to you and what can people do to make a difference were answered by alliance representatives.

Tracey Drake, local development lead (Norwich) for Business in the Community, said: "Together we can combat loneliness and social isolation."

She added it was important for people to check up on friends who they have not seen for a long time.

Tom Gaskin, founder and chief executive of Pop Up Enterprises community interest company, said: "People need to take the time to listen to somebody and understand their circumstances."

Search Norwich Together Alliance on YouTube.