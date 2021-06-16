Norwich man's cross country cycle after family's double stroke

Published: 5:11 PM June 16, 2021

Alex Mowles getting prepared for his cycle ride from Norwich to Truro to raise funds for stroke rehabilitation wards after both his father and his father-in-law had strokes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A former bike delivery driver is preparing to cycle across the country as a thank-you to stroke rehabilitation staff who cared for his father-in-law.

Alex Mowles, 38, from Norwich, will set off on his 405-mile "one man mission" to Truro on August 10 with the aim of raising £1,000 for the Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust's (NCHC) stroke rehabilitation ward.

The dad-of-nine, who lives near Mousehold Heath, saw his father-in-law Victor Fuller and dad Fred Mowles needed treatment and rehabilitation to regain some of their independence after suffering severe strokes.

Mr Mowles' father Fred was at work in August 2014 as a tiler and plasterer when he suffered several strokes.

His son had not joined him at work on the day of his stroke which left him housebound and unable to return to work.

He said: "To hear that news. If I was there he wouldn't be as bad as he is now. He had the stroke tidied up the job and drove home. He changed and didn't want to go to the hospital. He had a bath, he put his suit

"He doesn't like hospitals, he never wants to go to hospital."

Now 70, Mr Mowles is now more independent and goes for daily walks.

In November last year, his father-in-law Victor Fuller had a severe stroke, which has left him partially blind.

Mr Mowles said: "She was devastated. He's her superhero.

Being very active always cycling or playing golf and some fishing the stroke had a massive impact on his life.

"He ended up on Beech ward and spent a couple of weeks there. He couldn't walk, he couldn't talk and they helped him get up and walking and bring back his speech, he speaks perfectly. He's a very talkative man, he has a lot of stories."

Mr Mowles aims to cycle around 70 to 105 miles each day and complete the challenge in time to take his daughter out for her birthday on August 17 in Cornwall.

The return's trip's details are still to be finalised with Mr Mowles saying if he could not organise a lift back, he would double the challenge to 810 miles.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alex-mowles