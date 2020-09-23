Pupils isolating at home after teen tests positive for coronavirus

Norwich School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A Norwich school has asked a “sub-set” of its oldest pupils to self-isolate at home after a teenager tested positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pupil, who is in year 13 at Norwich School, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

It is understood at this stage it is an isolated case at the school and approximately a quarter of year 13 have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

More: Coronavirus cases confirmed in eight Norfolk schools - but no outbreaks

No pupils from outside the upper sixth sub-set or any other year group has been asked to self-isolate at this time, the school said

Steffan Griffiths, headmaster, said: “We are pleased that the protocols set up this term for such an occasion have worked so far. Being keenly aware of our duty of care to the pupils and their families, we are committed to taking all actions appropriate to the circumstances. We are grateful to members of the community for their co-operation, flexibility and common sense in following through the advice given regarding required actions at this point.”