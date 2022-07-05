Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Health

Volunteers wanted for emotional support charity

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:18 PM July 5, 2022
Norwich Samaritans have been given the green light for a £750,000 new home by planners.

Norwich Samaritans volunteers at their base at St Stephens Square in the city - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Norwich Samaritans is calling for caring individuals to join their varied collective of volunteers.

The branch, which has been supporting Norwich and central Norfolk for 58 years, currently has 180 volunteers who give more than 20,000 hours of support to those struggling to cope.

Last year, Norwich Samaritans took 21,855 calls for help - spending 6,894 hours on the phone - replied to 2,953 emails and had 1,230 online chats.

There are a range of volunteering roles on offer, from front-facing positions in the city's two charity shops to support and listening posts.

Avid DIY-ers are also encouraged to get in touch, as well as those able to drive a charity van or those eager to run fundraising initiatives.

The charity is appealing to those who fancy helping people in need to come along to an information event on September 6 at 1.30pm.

People who would like to volunteer and offer their help in any way should email volunteering@norwichsams.org.uk.

