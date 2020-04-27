Search

PT’s top tips to staying “fab and fit” during lockdown and not annoy the neighbours

PUBLISHED: 08:14 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 27 April 2020

Matt Philpott, who runs ATP Health and Fitness in Norwich, has come up with five exercises with minimal noise to help people stay fit during lockdown. Picture: Matt Philpott

Matt Philpott, who runs ATP Health and Fitness in Norwich, has come up with five exercises with minimal noise to help people stay fit during lockdown. Picture: Matt Philpott

Archant

With the ongoing social distancing measures, keeping fit by exercising at home has become an outlet for many.

Matt Philpott, of ATP Health and Fitness Norwich, demonstrates squat stars. Picture: Matt PhilpottMatt Philpott, of ATP Health and Fitness Norwich, demonstrates squat stars. Picture: Matt Philpott

But for some who live in flats or shared-housing, there is fear exercise could upset downstairs neighbour or fellow occupants.

With many Norfolk fitness businesses putting together online programmes people can follow at home there is something for everyone to keep their fitness levels up during the coronavirus pandemic.

And for those wanting a varied workout, but is flat friendly, here are five “quiet” exercises you can try.

The programme has been put together by Matt Philpot, from ATP Health and Fitness, in Norwich, who himself offers a range of 30 minute workout classes online.

Matt Philpott, of ATP Health and Fitness Norwich, demonstrates the high arm step backs during the workout. Picture: Matt PhilpottMatt Philpott, of ATP Health and Fitness Norwich, demonstrates the high arm step backs during the workout. Picture: Matt Philpott

Read more: ‘It’s her highlight of the week’ - Toddler’s dress up tribute to heroes

The personal trainer has mixed cardio, bodyweight and weighted exercises across the five exercises and offers advice on correct body form and modifications based on fitness ability.

Mr Philpot said: “These are also perfect for people living in flats that don’t want to cause to much noise. It is important you complete a short warm up, a few shoulder rotations, some marching on the spot, some hip rotations and ankle rotations just to elevate your heart rate and get your muscles warm.”

The five exercises include, squat stars, chest and shoulder presses, high arm step backs, skaters and elbow to knee crunches.

The personal trainer suggested all five moves should be completed three times each, working from 20 reps in round one, 25 in round two to 30 reps of each exercise. After each set taking a 30 second rest break and cool down at the end.

Matt Philpott, of ATP Health and Fitness Norwich, demonstrates you can use any household items as weights during a workout during the chest shoulder press. Picture: Matt PhilpottMatt Philpott, of ATP Health and Fitness Norwich, demonstrates you can use any household items as weights during a workout during the chest shoulder press. Picture: Matt Philpott

For further online videos from ATP Fitness click here

