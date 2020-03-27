Free group classes on offer as Norwich personal trainers turn to video calls

Free group classes are being offered by a Norwich personal trainer, as the fitness industry turns to technology to keep the nation fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ross Lenton, who runs Dynamic Fitness in Ber Street in Norwich, had started using video calling to allow his staff to continue one-to-one sessions with clients who were at home.

But when gyms were among the businesses told to close on Friday, March 20 as government regulations to fight the Covid-19 pandemic tightened, Mr Lenton encouraged his staff to continue offering those sessions where possible to maintain relationships and fitness goals during a period when they are no longer able to charge.

“I was really nervous for the first one,” Mr Lenton said. “I’ve run the business for 12 years and I woke up on the Monday morning and I was really quite nervous about ringing this woman at 8am.

“Everyone has their own set-up but she had her own home gym, so I said we can pretty much do the programme that we do at Dynamic at home with a few variations, so we can do a whole hour.

“We started off with the warm up like normal, she was on her cross-trainer and I was able to discuss with her, like I normally would, how her nutrition was going because that’s a big factor at the moment with everyone being stuck indoors and eating the cupboards.

“And it was just a normal chat, ‘how’s your husband’, ‘he’s getting out on his bike’ etcetera and then it was just ‘this is your programme’ and we went through all the exercises we would normally at Dynamic, went back onto the cardio to make sure she was really sweating and feeling good.”

Dynamic has four other trainers, who are all using technology as much as possible as well to maintain relationships with clients and offer one-to-one sessions when possible.

Mr Lenton is also holding free group classes using the Zoom video conference system which allows multiple simultaneous users, for over-50s at 11am on Monday, sports specific clients at 5pm on Wednesday and a ‘feel good’ workout at 5pm on Friday.

Anyone interested in joining the free group classes on Monday or Friday can email Mr Lenton on ross@getdynamic.co.uk

