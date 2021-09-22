News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
YOUR REACTION: Parents on Covid vaccine for five to 11-year-olds

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:30 AM September 22, 2021   
Pfizer vaccine/city parents

City parents (inset) on whether they'd let their kids get the Pfizer jab - Credit: PA/Archant

Parents have had mixed reactions to the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has begun trials on five to 11-year-olds. 

The pharma leader said the jab is "safe, well tolerated" and produces a "robust" antibody immune response in the children. 

The researchers will now submit these results to regulators to seek approval for vaccinating under 12s.

But what do city parents think?

Sales assistant Olympia Trestain, 27, from Norwich, with her two-year-old daughter Scarlett Trestain

Sales assistant Olympia Trestain, 27, from Norwich, with her two-year-old daughter Scarlett Trestain - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Sales assistant Olympia Trestain, 27, from Norwich, has two daughters aged two and 11 and said: "Kids should have it. It protects them."

Laura Watson, 36, from Wymondham, who has two boys aged two and six, said: "I would get my children vaccinated. They are vaccinated for everything else. There are risks in everything."

And a 28-year-old woman, from King Street, who has a three-year-old boy, said: "If the Covid vaccine came out now for children I would let my son get it.

"Covid will exist like the flu and the best way to protect children and everyone is to get vaccinated."

But there were some who would decide not to vaccinate their children or wait and see what the effects are, if the go ahead is given.

Physiotherapist and mother-of-two Diana Vajda

Physiotherapist and mother-of-two Diana Vajda - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Physiotherapist Diana Vajda, 39, from Wymondham, who has a six-month-old boy and three-year-old girl, said: "I have had the vaccine but I would be reluctant for children to have it.

"They have their future ahead of them. I wouldn't want mine to have it. I don't think there is enough research.

"I hope that somehow this pandemic will come to an end and our children will be okay."

A mother-of-two, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I wouldn't want the vaccine for my five-year-old. The harm of Covid on her is low and her loved ones at risk have been vaccinated."

Mechanic Callum Cottrell, 22, from Earlham, who has a two-year-old girl, said: "I think it's suspicious how quickly the vaccine has been developed. I am waiting for the right time to get my vaccine and would probably do the same with my daughter."

A nurse, who has a six-month-old and three-year-old boy, said she would prefer to read research into the vaccinations before her children received them.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has been approached for comment.

