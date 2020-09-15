Search

Care scheme with 92 flats rated outstanding

PUBLISHED: 11:06 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 15 September 2020

NorseCare scheme manager Sally Bennett and regional director Nigel Reeve celebrating the outstanding rating. Picture: NorseCare

NorseCare scheme manager Sally Bennett and regional director Nigel Reeve celebrating the outstanding rating. Picture: NorseCare

Archant

A Norwich care scheme with 92 flats has been rated outstanding, with staff praised for being “compassionate” and for enriching tenants’ lives.

NorseCare operations manager Hazel Madden with the celebratory cake. Picture: NorseCareNorseCare operations manager Hazel Madden with the celebratory cake. Picture: NorseCare

The Meadows Housing with Care Scheme, part of Bowthorpe Care Village, on Ladysmock Way, was rated outstanding overall, and in two of the five categories by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The flats are managed by housing provider Saffron Housing Trust, with tenants living independently. A number of tenants receive personal care from NorseCare.

In the report, an inspector said people living with dementia received excellent support from a team of dedicated dementia leads.

They were supported through cognitive stimulation therapy, group activities and its “exceptional” music mirrors provision, which used sounds and songs to evoke memories.

Tenants at the Meadows in Norwich enjoying the socially distanced party, to celebrate the outstanding rating. Picture: NorseCareTenants at the Meadows in Norwich enjoying the socially distanced party, to celebrate the outstanding rating. Picture: NorseCare

The inspector said: “Without exception, we heard staff were very kind, compassionate and enhanced people’s lives.

“Staff demonstrated empathy and sensitivity and developed meaningful and sincere relationships with people.

“Staff knew people well and were very attentive, engaging on a personal level with people, which enriched their lives.”

You may also want to watch:

The care scheme was rated outstanding for being exceptionally caring and responsive. It retained its good rating in the safety, effectiveness and well-led areas.

In its end of life care, the inspector noted people received thoughtful and person-centred care as they approached the end of their life and after they had died.

The report said following the death of a tenant, staff attended their funeral dressed as their favourite film characters.

The inspector said: “We heard the person’s family sent compliments to the staff for their care and dedication in meeting their relative’s wishes.”

Due to the pandemic, tenants and staff have not been able to celebrate the result until recently at a socially distanced party.

Sally Bennett, NorseCare’s registered manager at The Meadows, said: “I’m so pleased for everyone at the scheme. We were delighted that the inspection team were able to see how tenants are cared for and how staff enjoy supporting them. On a daily basis, we strive to do the best we can and I’m nothing without my supportive and dedicated team.”

