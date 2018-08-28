Norwich nurse is face of new awareness campaign

Lisa Townshend, lead nurse at the Norwich wlak-in centre, is the face of a new advertising campaign. Photo: Geraldine Scott Geraldine Scott

A nurse at Norwich’s NHS walk-in centre is the new face of an eye catching publicity campaig.

Lisa Townshend, an advanced nurse practitioner, is pictured on the side of 18 double decker buses which will be driving through Norwich and the surrounding area for four weeks, from November 19. They are on 16 of the First Bus fleet operating in and around the city and on two park and ride buses.

The adverts are raising awareness of the walk-in centre on Rouen Road and its opening times – from 7am to 9pm, seven days a week. The walk-in centre is there for anyone if they have a minor illness or injury and they cannot wait for a GP appointment.

Lisa said: “This is all very new to me. It’s a bit strange seeing myself on these ads but we really want everyone who lives in the area to know our service is here.”

During the summer and autumn the walk-in centre has been seeing about 5500 people a month, but it has capacity to see about 6200 people, which is one of the reasons for the campaign.

The NHS also wants to ensure everyone knows how to use its services appropriately.

Donna Laws-Chapman, chief operating officer for the centre, said: “We would always advise everyone to keep a well-stocked medicine cabinet so they can look after minor ailments themselves or pop into their local community pharmacy for over the counter medicines and advice. But if you feel you are unable to self-manage your symptoms, need to be reviewed by a clinician, it’s urgent and you can’t wait see your GP then please visit our walk-in centre.”

The average waiting time to be seen is just 45 minutes, although this can vary depending on how busy the centre is. Many people are seen straight away, whilst at busier times you may have a longer wait. People are prioritised according to their clinical need.

There are six consulting rooms, staffed by experienced nurses who are able to treat most problems. The nurses also have access to a GP if they feel it is medically necessary.