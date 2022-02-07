Donation of £15k to help young carers focus on health

Young carers to receive support and a break from their responsibilities thanks to Freemason's grant for the Benjamin Foundation - Credit: Rachel Hogg

Children who are carers for sick and disabled relatives have been given the chance to take a break and talk about their own health and wellbeing.

It is thanks to a £15,000 windfall from the Norfolk Freemasons who have donated to the cash to the Benjamin Foundation's Boom Youth Carers service.

The program aims to give young carers an escape from their day-to-day with activities in a fun and supportive environment.

Young carers are children and young people under the age of 18 who help look after, or provide emotional support to someone who has an illness, a disability or is affected by mental ill-health or substance misuse.

Because of this carers often find they don’t have much spare time to socialise and sometimes their responsibilities can even disrupt their education.

So the grant will be put towards working with young cares in Taverham and Lakenham as well as further afield in Watton and North Walsham.

Alice Stevenson, young carers development manager for The Benjamin Foundation, said: “We’re very grateful to Norfolk Freemasons for their generous grant to fund trips in support of local young carers.

“These help carers to connect, make friends and have a break from the role they play at home.

“It’ll also offer them the chance to talk to our staff to help identify whether additional help or emotional support is needed.”

Current statistics show that in Norfolk one in five schoolchildren are classified as young carers.

Between 5,000 and 7,000 people are classified as carers between the ages of eight and 18.

Chairman of Norfolk Freemasons charitable fund, Michael Spalding, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to help The Benjamin Foundation with their hugely important work supporting children and young people who care for family members.

“This will all too often harm their chances of a decent education and social life, as well their emotional wellbeing.

“It’s great that this often-invisible group is getting the help they need and deserve.”

The Benjamin Foundation's young carers program is based out of Norwich's St Andrews Street in NR2.