Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:30 AM August 9, 2021   
Coronavirus testing centre.

Coronavirus testing centre. - Credit: PA

Parts of Norfolk and Waveney are seeing rising numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, the latest weekly data has revealed.

Some areas have seen positive cases rise by almost 50pc in the seven days up to August 3.

However, two of Norfolk’s seven local authority areas also recorded reduced rates.

The biggest rise was seen in Breckland where the number of confirmed cases rose by 49pc in the week from 172.2 to 257.2 per 100,000 people.

The highest overall rate was seen in Norwich which also saw a significant rise of almost 40pc from 325.1 to 452.4 per 100,000.

It comes as Norwich Prison confirmed it is currently battling a new spate of cases.

South Norfolk also recorded a 39pc rise from 227.9 to 315.9 per 100,000.

Rates in Broadland were up 28pc and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk saw a 11pc rise. East Suffolk, which includes much of Waveney, also saw a 39pc rise to 234.1 per 100,000.

Great Yarmouth, down 27pc, and North Norfolk, down by three per cent, were the only two areas to see falls.
 

Coronavirus
Norwich News

