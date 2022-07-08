'We can't comprehend it': Popular city musician suffers brain haemorrhage

Phil has played many venues in Norwich in his 30-year music career with a variety of bands, most recently Uridium - Credit: Al Pulford Photography

The family and bandmates of a popular Norwich musician have thanked city folk for their support after the singer suffered a major medical trauma.

Phil Cooke, 49 of Hales, suffered a devastating brain haemorrhage in April which left him in a coma for three weeks.

Phil's family said the musician - whose day-to-day job is as a car salesman - remains in hospital and has a "long recovery ahead".

Phil is the lead vocalist of Norwich metal band Uridium - Credit: Supplied by Paul Cutting

The guitarist, singer and saxophonist has been a big part of Norwich's music scene since the 90s.

He has performed in a variety of bands, including 0898 and Texas Edge - and most recently as lead singer of heavy metal band Uridium.

Feeling at a loss, Uridium clubbed together to help the best way they know how - through music.

Bandmate Paul Cutting said: "We miss him. This is the worst thing.

Phil Cooke (bottom) with Uridium bandmates (L-R) Ian Hill, Gary Vescio, Paul Cutting and James Morgan - Credit: Supplied by Paul Cutting

"Phil is the nicest guy you'll ever meet."

At the time that Phil's health deteriorated, the five-piece were in the semi-finals of a competition that could win them a slot at the UK's biggest heavy metal festival, Bloodstock.

The band is putting on a charity gig at the Brickmakers on July 17 for Brain Research UK with nine bands performing - most of which were also in the competition.

Uridium on stage - Credit: Supplied by Paul Cutting

Paul added they are "truly humbled" by the support from Norwich's music scene: "We've got vocalists from other bands stepping up and learning as many of the songs as they can.

"This is all for Phil and his family.

"It's all we can do.

Phil Cooke playing saxophone with the band Cover Story at the Walnut Tree Shades in 2013 - Credit: Honor Ash

"We can't comprehend what has happened."

Phil's child Honor Ash said the community has rallied to support both Phil and the family in the weeks since his haemorrhage.

They will also sing with Uridium at the Brickies gig.

Phil's bandmate Paul said that the lead singer is 'the nicest guy you'll ever meet' - Credit: Supplied by Paul Cutting

"The gig is happening because the community wanted to do something productive," they said.

"As in any crisis, everyone wants to help.

"The brain is an inexact field of medical science.

Phil Cooke (centre) playing with the band Cover Story at the Walnut Tree Shades in 2013 - Credit: Honor Ash

"This will help anyone in the same situation. Brain Research UK are looking into the exact thing that happened to dad.

"But making the best of this situation has been the attitude that everyone around us has had."