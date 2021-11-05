News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New mum diagnosed with incurable cancer 'overwhelmed' by donations

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 12:53 PM November 5, 2021
Alice Whittaker and her baby Reuben, who is nearly five months old

Alice Whittaker and her baby Reuben, who is nearly five months old - Credit: Alice Whittaker

A 30-year-old diagnosed with incurable cancer months after the birth of her baby is "lost for words" after Evening News readers raised £5,000 in donations in just 48 hours.

Alice Whittaker, who grew up in Norwich but now lives in Loddon, was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in September and began undergoing intensive chemo therapy treatment five weeks ago.

She said the money will not only help tide the family over while she goes on sick pay but that openly talking about terminal cancer will encourage both men and women to regularly "check themselves" — and potentially save their lives.

Alice said the money donated by Evening News readers, anonymous contributors and friends will help their family beyond words

Alice said the money donated by Evening News readers, anonymous contributors and friends will help their family beyond words - Credit: Andy Davison Photography

"We need to be discussing this much earlier in life", Alice explained. "It sounds crass but as soon as people get boobs, they should be taught how to check them."

After the Evening News reported on the Aviva pension worker's tragic tale, donations flooded in to her GoFundMe page set up by her former John Lewis work colleagues. In just two days, the pool grew to £4,890.

Some anonymous readers offered up amounts of £200 in "incredible" acts of generosity.

Alice Whittaker (right), her husband Saul and their baby Reuben 

Alice Whittaker (right), her husband Saul and their baby Reuben - Credit: The Whittaker Family

You may also want to watch:

The 30-year-old said: "I'm overwhelmed and lost for words at the incredible support I've had. I want to thank every single person who donated.

"This money will help our family so much. Saul, my husband, has had to temporarily stop working to care for me and our new baby practically full time.

"I feel so unwell and weak I can't even lift my own child. I can't push a pram. I can barely lift my arms. Saul is doing everything.

"I think people have been donating because they're putting themselves in my shoes. They've either got kids my age, or just had a baby themselves. They know how hard motherhood is without having all this to deal with on top."

Alice and her husband Saul

Alice and her husband Saul - Credit: Andy Davison Photography

Alice's friends have also been doing everything they can to raise money for her.

One of the planned events is a Christmas raffle set to be drawn on December 19.

Tickets are £5, and include dozens of prizes donated by local businesses such as glamping trips and restaurant vouchers.

To buy a ticket message Lizzie Youngs via the Our Action for Alice Facebook page. To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Alice Whittaker and her family

Alice said she wanted more than anything to see her baby boy grow up - Credit: Andy Davison Photography


Health
Norwich News

