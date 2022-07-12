Mum finally gets to touch premature son in Turkish intensive care unit

Jack Metcalf's family have finally been able to touch the tot after he was born three months premature while in Turkey - Credit: Daniel Metcalf

A city mum whose pregnancy was initially mistaken for cancer has finally been able to touch the son she gave birth to three months early.

But little Jack Metcalf's road to home is far from complete - the tiny tot is still some 2,500 miles from the family's base in Mile Cross.

Mum Emma Baxter gave birth to the tiny tot on the third day of a holiday in Turkey, with Jack rushed to intensive care weighing 2.2lbs.

Jack had his heart restarted and was intubated to help him breathe while his 39-year-old mum was rushed to theatre for emergency surgery.

Doctors have told the family it would cost up to £60,000 to cover costs and fly Jack home safely. - Credit: Daniel Metcalf

Since then the family have faced a desperate situation with their newborn in hospital in Antalya - an hour away from their hotel.

The medical bill is also rapidly spiralling, with the cost of treatment at €1,000 per day and a cost of about £42,000 to get the little lad home.

However Emma, her partner Daniel Metcalf, and their two children Milly, 10, and Lilly, 6, finally got some good news on Sunday.

Emma was able to hold her hand's son and see his face properly for the first time after his oxygen mask was removed on July 10.

Emma Baxter was finally able to hold her baby Jack's hand after he was born prematurely on June 30. - Credit: Daniel Metcalf

Emma, a manager at the McDonald’s at Norwich Airport, said: "Not being able to hold Jack has been absolutely heartbreaking.

"Finally be able to touch him in his incubator has given us a bit of a lift.

"It was lovely to look at his face properly for the first time. He is absolutely beautiful.

"We just want to be able to hold him and take him home as soon as he is able to fly."

Emma, who delivered within 15 minutes of her water breaking, added: "We just hope we can all be together at home in the UK as soon as possible.

"This is an ongoing nightmare but we’re so grateful for all the support that has been shown to us so far."

Following Jack's birth, his parents weren't able to hold their son or spend more than a few minutes by his incubator. - Credit: Emma Baxter

Daniel said: "When the doctor opened the doors to his incubator and indicated it was okay for us to touch him we were so happy – it has really boosted our morale.

"He looks so much better. He was very active and his hands were moving everywhere.

"It’s the first time we have seen his face - it was amazing."

To donate and get Jack home, visit the family's GoFundMe page here.

Daniel Metcalf with baby Jack. - Credit: Emma Baxter

Jack's story so far

Emma, Daniel and their daughters jetted out to the resort of Side last week to celebrate the news that Emma was cancer free.

The family's journey to welcoming Jack started just three days into the holiday when Ms Baxter was taken into premature labour on June 30.

Mr Metcalf and Ms Baxter were only allowed to see Jack for the first time on July 5.

Emma Baxter, Daniel Metcalf with Milly and Lilly, enjoying their holiday in Turkey before baby Jack's unexpected arrival. - Credit: Daniel Metcalf

Doctors said he could only be flown to a UK hospital in an air medical ambulance at a cost of £42,000.

A fundraiser was launched and the family has raised more than £26,000 so far.

However as much as £60,000 is still needed to cover costs and fly Jack home safely.