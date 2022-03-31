Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
NHS staff and volunteers praised by MPs as city's Covid testing sites close

Dolly Carter

Published: 4:20 PM March 31, 2022
Happy clappers of Lomond Road in Attleborough, applaud the NHS for the battle with Coronavirus on th

Happy clappers of Lomond Road in Attleborough, applaud the NHS during the pandemic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Norwich MPs Chloe Smith and Clive Lewis have offered their thanks to staff and volunteers who worked in the Covid testing centres during the pandemic.

The two city centres - at Postwick and off the ring road near the former Toy R Us site - will close for a final time today. 

Chloe Smith, Norwich North MP, said: “Testing was critical in the thick of the pandemic. Without the amazing staff and volunteers who helped run the test centres, we would not have successfully come through the pandemic.

“We are able to move on and aim to live with Covid now, so thank you to all who helped with testing.”

Daniel Burcham, right, managing director, with staff from Pride Home Care, ready to convoy in their

Daniel Burcham, right, managing director, with staff from Pride Home Care. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Clive Lewis, Norwich South MP, added: “Thanks to the volunteers and, of course, to staff too.

“This pandemic has reminded us of why our NHS and its principles of fairness and universality are at the core of who we are as a country.”

