Search

Advanced search

Latest coronavirus rates for Norwich broken down by neighbourhood

PUBLISHED: 12:47 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 16 October 2020

There is a huge difference in the number of Covid-19 cases between different areas of Norwich. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

There is a huge difference in the number of Covid-19 cases between different areas of Norwich. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Norwich is being warned about rising coronavirus numbers, but there is a huge difference in infection rates across the city.

The latest figures, from Public Health England, show the city’s current rate was 91 per 100,000 people in the seven days up to October 11, meaning the rate has doubled in a week.

However, some areas did not record a single case in that time period.

They are part of Mile Cross, Lakenham, Old Catton and part of Thorpe St Andrew around Thunder Lane and Plumstead Road East.

You may also want to watch:

The University of East Anglia (UEA), meanwhile, continues to be the city’s Covid hotspot with 59 cases in the area plus another 11 in neighbouring Bowthorpe.

In Eaton, five case were recorded and in Hellesdon and Catton Grove there were a total of nine.

Meanwhile there were 10 cases in the city centre, seven in Earlham, three in Heartsease, six in Costessey and five in Thorpe Hamlet.

There is a lag in the figures so we will have to wait to see if testing at the UEA and self-isolating has been enough to reverse the trend.

It shows once again the importance of a functioning track and trace system if infections are to be stemmed.

•Areas on this map have been broken up into neighbourhoods called MSOAs, each with around 8,000 people

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Latest coronavirus rates for Norwich broken down by neighbourhood

There is a huge difference in the number of Covid-19 cases between different areas of Norwich. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Man used axe to cause almost £5k of damage to car after driver argument

Augustus Hare Drive, Norwich, where Danny Glen used an axe to damage another vehicle following a dispute. Picture: Google Streetview

Transfer Deadline Day - Can the Canaries keep hold of prized assets?

Emi Buendia is still at Norwich City on deadline day despite a summer of speculation Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mark Armstrong: Here’s hoping Blickling Half can kick-start safe return for Norfolk race scene

Let's hope the Blickling Half Marathon can start a return for the Norfolk road race scene. Picture: Archant

For and against: which coronavirus strategy is best for Norfolk?

What next for Norfolk and Waveney in the fight against coronavirus? Picture: Sonya Duncan