Latest coronavirus rates for Norwich broken down by neighbourhood

There is a huge difference in the number of Covid-19 cases between different areas of Norwich. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Norwich is being warned about rising coronavirus numbers, but there is a huge difference in infection rates across the city.

The latest figures, from Public Health England, show the city’s current rate was 91 per 100,000 people in the seven days up to October 11, meaning the rate has doubled in a week.

However, some areas did not record a single case in that time period.

They are part of Mile Cross, Lakenham, Old Catton and part of Thorpe St Andrew around Thunder Lane and Plumstead Road East.

The University of East Anglia (UEA), meanwhile, continues to be the city’s Covid hotspot with 59 cases in the area plus another 11 in neighbouring Bowthorpe.

In Eaton, five case were recorded and in Hellesdon and Catton Grove there were a total of nine.

Meanwhile there were 10 cases in the city centre, seven in Earlham, three in Heartsease, six in Costessey and five in Thorpe Hamlet.

There is a lag in the figures so we will have to wait to see if testing at the UEA and self-isolating has been enough to reverse the trend.

It shows once again the importance of a functioning track and trace system if infections are to be stemmed.

•Areas on this map have been broken up into neighbourhoods called MSOAs, each with around 8,000 people